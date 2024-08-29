Obaseki, Rema Perform Groundbreaking for 6000-capacity Edo Arena

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and afrobeat sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, on Wednesday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Edo Arena, a state-of-the-art conference hall and event centre.

The Edo Arena which is to be called ‘The Dome’ is sited at former Garrick Memorial School Ground, Ekehuan Road, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Rema arrived his hometown of Benin, Edo State, on Tuesday, ahead of his highly anticipated homecoming concert scheduled for Friday, August 30, 2024.

Obaseki and Rema were joined by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Asue Ighodalo and the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Diaspora Affairs, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, among other top government functionaries.

The elated music sensation thanked the people of the state for their relentless love and support, commending Governor Obaseki for his bold reforms and projects that have improved the lives of the people and transformed the state in the last eight years.

His words: “I am happy to be here. I thank Edo people for their prayers and support. I am proud of the state, especially the growth recorded so far. I am proud of the togetherness, passion and zeal to make it greater.”

Commending the governor for the project, Rema said, “I am proud of the youths and ready to take part in anything that will give a drive to the youths, strengthen and motivate them. This is a blessing and I will see to it that this project is finished well.”

On the idea behind the development of the project, Governor Obaseki stated: “When we came into government in 2016, we didn’t have a venue for events but rather we were hiring canopies for events and renting places for large events, especially when we invite people out of the state. It became clear that we needed to have a venue where we could host large events.

“In the course of our planning, we realized that Edo has a unique advantage. They don’t call us the heartbeat of Nigeria for nothing. Edo enjoys tremendous traffic as most Nigerians move through Edo State and we noticed that it’s a huge economic advantage for us.

“We have the capacity to host national events and attract all Nigerians here. We made strategic plans as we began to sell our culture and position ourselves to attract more people to our state.

“We are using sports to attract people to our state as we remodeled the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium into a world-class sports center. We can boast today of the best sporting facility in Nigeria.

“To host cultural and entertainment events, we used the old Observer premises into a world-class sound stage that can host about 2,000 to 3,000 guests.”

He continued: “This is limiting because we can’t hold events larger than 3,000 people. So, we saw the urgent need to create a larger venue to host events, be it concerts, conferences, symposiums, or conventions. This has been the driving force behind the government acquiring this piece of property 5 years ago from the Garrick family.

“This premises, which is about 5 hectares of land, is supposed to be an entertainment hub, hosting many events, from concerts, to national conferences, symposiums and other larger events.”

Noting that The Dome will drive the influx of people into the state in line with the government’s vision to make the state a tourist destination, the governor said: “The number of large people that will come will enjoy the culture and what the people of the state can offer. Hotels will spring up in different locations in the State, creating room for the employment of more youths.

“This is what many countries in the world live on, not petroleum or crude oil but tourism. These countries don’t have the fraction of what we have in the state in terms of tourism. What they have is the infrastructure to support tourism as this is what we have started to build in Edo State.

“When completed, this will be one of the biggest and largest spaces that would attract events into the state. This project is important to us as most of our projects embarked on by our administration have opened the State for more investors to come in.

“The ones we have built are fully occupied as the government has no doing business but creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the State. It will be made available to citizens who want to run them. Just like we did with the Radisson Hotel.”

According to him, “The role of government is to be an enabler to allow things to happen. This property is prime in the city. We want to make it attractive by beginning this development. We are using this opportunity to create the awareness that this facility exists and using the opportunity to have our global superstar, Rema to be part of this event.

“When you have people like Rema associated with a project like this it becomes a global project.”