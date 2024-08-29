  • Thursday, 29th August, 2024

NIWA Vows to Sanction Illegal Operators within Nigeria’s Inland Waterways

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Worried by illegal activities by some unscrupulous elements on the Waterways,  the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has vowed to impose severe sanctions on illegal operators found within the nation’s inland waterways.

The  Managing Director, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, gave the warning in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday

The statement signed by the authority’s Assistant General Manager (AGM), Corporate Affairs, Mr. Suleiman Makama, quoted Oyebamiji as declaring that it was illegal for any unlicensed person to operate within the inland waterways.

According to the statement, “No unlicensed operator should be seen anywhere close to the Inland Waterways Transportation after Code 2023 has been gazetted.

“The inland waterways transportation code 2023 shall be strictly enforced.

“Any unlicensed operator caught violating the code shall be sanctioned and made to face prosecution. Violators or defaulters should remove any unregistered boats from the inland waterways as any boat seen will be impounded.

“NIWA wishes to remind the general public, especially users of inland waterways and inhabitants of riverbanks across the country, of the need to be cautious and adhere to all safety rules as we approach high tidal periods.”

He said it was mandatory for passengers and operations to put on life jackets properly before entering a boat or any water crafts.

“Boats should also avoid loading passengers and goods beyond approved limits on inland waters,” the statement added.

He advised boat operators to desist from travelling on the inland waterways outside the approved period of 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m, declaring that “night travel is illegal”.

The NIWA boss also advised boat/ship operators to refrain from drinking alcohol before and during rides, and to avoid speeding at all times.

While appealing to boat operators to share safety tips with their passengers before sailing, he  urged them to always discharge the cargoes on board in case of emergency, to reduce the risk of water getting overboard.

“NIWA remains poised to ensure safety, smooth and impactful water transportation that could help bring about the desired economic growth and development of the nation,” the statement said.

