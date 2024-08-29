Nigeria, Belgium Deepen Bilateral Ties on Port Efficiency, Trade

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Kingdom of Belgium have expressed readiness to deepen bilateral ties in other to increase efficiency of the nation’s seaports and enhance growth in trade volumes between the two countries.

Speaking after receiving the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, said the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has given the authority necessary backing to enhance Nigeria’s share in the trade statistics of West and Central Africa.

The NPA Boss also stated that Nigeria with the biggest market share of West African freight from the port of Antwerp, accounts for over six million tonnes annually.

According to him, “The annual volume of West African freight in Antwerp amounts to almost 17 million tonnes resulting in a market share of 31 per cent. Nigeria, with a volume of over 6 million tonnes, accounts for the largest part. The port of Antwerp is known in Africa as the maritime centre of Europe, owing to the numerous supply chain connections.

Dantsoho also disclosed readiness of the authority to leverage on the technical know-how of the Port of Antwerp, Belgium, to operationalize the Port Community System (PCS).

He argued that leveraging on Antwerp port technical know-how will prepare the country towards actualizing the forthcoming National Single Window Project of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“This meeting is focused on leveraging the know-how of the Antwerp Port Community in the area of Port operational efficiency to add fillip to the Authority’s effort at operationalizing the Port Community System (PCS) as quickly as possible in readiness for the forthcoming National Single Window Project of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration,” he said.

Speaking, the Belgian ambassador congratulated Dantsoho on his appointment and promised the availability of Belgian expertise in the development of both deep sea ports, waterways and hinterland connectivity development.

He confirmed his readiness to continue facilitating contacts and projects in that regard between Belgium and Nigeria.