  • Thursday, 29th August, 2024

Mbah Inaugurates State-owned Mega Asphalt Plant in Enugu

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah has commissioned an asphalt production plant built by his administration In furtherance of his campaign promise to construct 10,000 roads in eight years.

Inaugurating the plant Thursday, Mbah said the state would also produce the inputs for asphalt production, noting these moves would drastically reduce the cost of road construction for the state.

“The asphalt production plant is designed to produce 160 tons of asphalt per hour,” he said. “For context, it will produce 2.5 tons every minute and 160 tons per hour,”.

Speaking further, he said “What it effectively means is that if we decide to work 20 hours in a day, we can produce 3,200 tons every day. This is not seen anywhere in the South East,”.

He noted that his administration will also inaugurate a plant where the stones needed to feed this plant will be mined and crushed.

“It is our hope that we are going to start the exploration of bitumen in the state because we are also blessed with bitumen. So, in a few years time, we are going to be able to produce the bitumen that will feed this plant. It means that we will get the bitumen here, get the stones, and sand so that everything is made in Enugu,” the governor said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.