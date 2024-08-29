Mbah Inaugurates State-owned Mega Asphalt Plant in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah has commissioned an asphalt production plant built by his administration In furtherance of his campaign promise to construct 10,000 roads in eight years.

Inaugurating the plant Thursday, Mbah said the state would also produce the inputs for asphalt production, noting these moves would drastically reduce the cost of road construction for the state.

“The asphalt production plant is designed to produce 160 tons of asphalt per hour,” he said. “For context, it will produce 2.5 tons every minute and 160 tons per hour,”.

Speaking further, he said “What it effectively means is that if we decide to work 20 hours in a day, we can produce 3,200 tons every day. This is not seen anywhere in the South East,”.

He noted that his administration will also inaugurate a plant where the stones needed to feed this plant will be mined and crushed.

“It is our hope that we are going to start the exploration of bitumen in the state because we are also blessed with bitumen. So, in a few years time, we are going to be able to produce the bitumen that will feed this plant. It means that we will get the bitumen here, get the stones, and sand so that everything is made in Enugu,” the governor said.