FG Inaugurates NSIA Board, Charges Members on Sustainable Future for Generations 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Federal Government Thursday inaugurated the new Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), with a charge that they should pursue the critical mandate of steering the nation’s economic growth and stability.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who inaugurated the board in his office in Abuja, charged them to leverage their expertise and wealth of experience to bear in driving the NSIA’s mission of creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

Reflecting on the NSIA’s 11-year journey since inception, the minister praised the institution’s outstanding progress in achieving its mandate.

He described the NSIA as “an essential institution for our nation’s economic stability and growth”.

The newly-appointed NSIA board comprises distinguished professionals from various sectors, selected through deliberations and recommendations made by the Executive Nominations Committee.

The Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, disclosed that the final approval was given by President Bola Tinubu following the endorsement by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who serves as the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The new board members include Mr. Segun Ogunsanya (Chairman), and Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq (Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer).

Other board members are Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Mr. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, Mr. Ahmed Goniri, Ms. Ada Osakwe, Dr. Suleyman Ndanusa, Ms. Ijeoma Taylaur, and Mr. Kola Owodunni.

In his inaugural remarks, the newly-appointed chairman, Ogunsanya, affirmed his commitment to fostering a prosperous future for the next generation in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president.

He said: “Our mandate is clear. We are here to enhance the wealth of our nation and ensure that future generations do not face the spectre of poverty.”

Ogunsanya also highlighted the board’s ambition to significantly grow the fund under its management.