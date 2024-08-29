Enugu Security Chiefs Laud Mbah’s Investment in Ultramodern Command and Control Centre

*Warn criminals to steer clear of Enugu

As Enugu State awaits the official inauguration of the Command and Control Centre and associated security facilities put in place by the Governor Peter Mbah Administration, heads of security agencies in the state have commended the governor for the huge investment towards the security of lives and property, warning criminal elements to steer clear of the state as crime-fighting had become more precise and less cumbersome.

The security chiefs described Governor Mbah as “a no-nonsense man, who has zero tolerance for security lapses or flaws,” and warned criminal elements to steer clear of the state.

They stated this after a tour of the Command and Control Centre in Enugu, noting that the state-of-the-art equipment, including the Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras being installed across the state and on security vehicles spelt doom for criminals in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the security chiefs, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Anayo Uzuegbu, described Governor Mbah as “a man of aura, who is out to ensure that security reigns in the state.”

“After the strategy meeting of the forum of heads of security agencies in the state, we deemed it fit to come and see the Command and Control Centre; and honestly, what we saw here is wonder-evoking. The equipments here are highly sophisticated and highly phenomenal.

“From here, we will be able to identify any threats or criminal elements and go there to arrest the situation. By the time they will know what they are doing, we will appear to them like a ghost.

“This is one of the paramount and remarkable efforts by any state government. It demonstrates actually that he means well for his people. The Command and Control Center is highly sophisticated and highly wonderful.

“I want to say actually that we are very happy with that because it will make our operations less cumbersome. Now, we will reach everywhere we couldn’t reach before. All the stress we have been undergoing before this time in the course of our work will be very reduced.

“So, I want to say that the people of the state should sleep with their two eyes closed and do their businesses. Any attempt or actions inimical to the security of the state will be ruthlessly dealt with,” he stated.

The CP, however, enjoined parents and community leaders to intensify the crusade against crime and criminality.

“I urge the royal fathers, the clergy, and parents to preach peace to their subjects, congregants, wards, children, advising them to be of good behaviour and not to associate themselves with criminal elements who have nothing to offer to them,” Uzuegbu concluded.