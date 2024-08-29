Edo 2024: ‘Oshiomhole’s Sinister 3rd Term Plot through Okpebholo Dead on Arrival’

Sunday Okobi

With less than a month to the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the state, Mr. Oteghe Adams, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s bid in a sinister third term plot by Senator Adams Oshiomhole is dead on arrival and unrealisable.

In a statement issued by the PDP leader and made available to THISDAY yesterday, Oteghe said: “The compromised APC hierarchy is inescapably beset with the reality of defeat in the September 21 gubernatorial election and consequently overwhelmed with consternation and traumatic episodes.

“One hopes that the voters outside the increasingly shrinking Etsako voters in Edo North (Oshiomhole’s tiny slice of Etsako vote is not the centre of the greater and glorious Afemai) will remember the contemptuous manner and the careless abandon with which their interest was treated by Oshiomhole during the past months of the gubernatorial campaign.”

He continued: “Oshiomhole in his sinister third term agenda has seized and crashed both the de-facto and de jure functions of ‘party leader’ and the directorate of the APC governorship campaign council.

“When was the last time anyone heard of the supposed DG (Mathew Urhoghide) of the council? Oshiomhole, clearly afflicted with a compulsive obsession for power grab and plotting to plant a mannequin-like object in Osadebe House, is seeking all kinds of illegitimate routes to achieve his diabolical agenda; this surreptitious maneuver is nothing else but a de-facto.”

Oteghe in the statement noted that “There is an unprecedented feature of a deadly electoral virus in the 2024 governorship campaign, with Oshiomhole’s withering faction of the APC, as the vector of the disease.

“The self-described leader of the faction, Oshiomhole, since finding that his plots for rigging are failing, is sunk in desperation, to the point of totally abandoning his responsibility as Edo North representative in the Senate.”

The PDP leader in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, lamented that: “It doesn’t matter to a man without dependable moral compass or compunction of conscience, to embrace the realisation of the trust invested in him by the Edo North voters and the foremost duty to serve their interest.

“On the matter of abandonment of Senate responsibility, such issue does not matter to Okpebholo who is being leashed behind Oshiomhole like a lobotomised canine.”

Appraising the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming election, he emphasized: “For Monday Okpebholo, he was of zero consequence while merely warming the seat even when physically present in the hallowed chambers, so his absence now is simultaneously of no impact.

“Indeed, Okphebholo’s constituency may even feel better with his absence from the Senate floor instead of their daily mortal fear of being embarrassed by his presence, a permanent reminder that Okphebholo was a grave political error in the first instance.”

The PDP leader assured the people of the state that: “Oshiomhole will not only falter but will ultimately fail in his bid to smuggle an embarrassingly incompetent and remarkably unfit Okpeholo into Edo State government house.”

“We are at the crossroads of history; Asue Ighodalo/Osarodion Ogie PDP manifesto provides the energetic blueprint for a brighter society of the 21st century.”

He therefore, urged the Edo people to resist and frustrate Oshiomhole’s APC plots to rig the 2024 election, adding: “The electorate will rise with a sense of constitutional vigilance against any attempt to alter the expressed will of the people.”