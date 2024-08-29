Duke is Wrong, We Can Screen, Confirm Acting CJN After Swearing-In, Says Senate

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate, yesterday, said it has both the legislative and constitutional powers to screen and confirm the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, despite the fact that she had been sworn-in by President Bola Tinubu in acting capacity.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, stated this while responding to an enquiry from THISDAY in Abuja.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who is representing Ondo Central Senatorial District was asked to react to the position of a former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, on the matter.

Duke, had in an interview on News Central Television, argued that Tinubu erred in law to have sworn in Kekere-Ekun in acting capacity, because she would still appear before the Senate for screening and possible confirmation.

The former governor had insisted that Kekere-Ekun shouldn’t have been administered the oath of office since she could not be sworn in, the second time after Senate confirmation.

But Adegbonmire told THISDAY that Duke was totally wrong on the matter, saying, “An acting CJN can only act for three months.

“A substantive CJN occupies the office beyond that period and until he retires or is removed in accordance with the provisions of the constitution

“Please, Donald Duke doesn’t know what he is talking about. People don’t take the time to understand an issue before passing comments,” he said.