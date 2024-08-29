35-man Contingent Hoping to Improve Team Nigeria’s Paralympic Games History in Paris

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As the 2024 Paralympic Games officially begins in Paris today, Team Nigeria is represented by a strong contingent of 35 athletes who are hoping to improve on the country’s glorious past outing at the Games.

Last night, the Paralympic Games began with a spectacular Opening Ceremony, described by International Paralympic Committee President, Andrew Parsons, as a “traditional ceremony in a non-traditional venue”.

The Opening Ceremony marks the beginning of 11 days of competition (549 medal events across 22 Para sports) from August 28 to September 8.

Nigeria will compete in four sports: Para-athletics, Para-badminton, Para-powerlifting, and Para- table tennis. The breakdown of Nigeria’s participation includes five athletes in athletics, two in badminton, nine in powerlifting, and eight in table tennis. These athletes are determined to build on Nigeria’s proud history at the Paralympic Games, where the country first made her debut in 1992 at the Summer Paralympics in Barcelona. Since then, Nigeria has achieved remarkable success, amassing a total of 80 medals, comprising 40 gold, 19 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

In his goodwill message to the team yesterday, Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, charged Team Nigeria to make a resounding statement of excellence and determination.

Senator Enoh emphasized that the Paralympic Games present a significant opportunity for Nigeria to seek redemption and restore the nation’s pride on the global stage.

“Paris 2024 is not just another sporting event; it’s an opportunity for Team Nigeria to show the world what we are capable of. Our athletes have trained hard, and they are prepared to give their best performance. We are here to compete, to win, and to bring glory to Nigeria,” said Senator Enoh.

Senator Enoh concluded by expressing his confidence in the athletes and his belief in their potential to achieve greatness: “Our para-athletes have always been a source of inspiration and pride for Nigeria. I have no doubt that they will make us proud again in Paris. We are all behind them, and we are confident that they will exceed expectations and bring home numerous medals.”