  • Wednesday, 28th August, 2024

Zimbabwean Bishop Repatriated from Nigeria for Violating Immigration Law

Nigeria | 31 mins ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A Zimbabwean Bishop, Eben Nhiwatawi, has been repatriated from Nigeria for violating immigration law.

A statement on Wednesday by the spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kenneth Udo, read: “Mr. Eben K. Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean Bishop, was apprehended in Yola, Adamawa State over violation of Immigration protocols.”

Udo said that the Bishop arrived in the country on August 21, 2024, with a Tourist Visa (F5A) meant solely for tourism purposes, but he was discovered to be participating in Methodist Church leadership election process, which is in clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the Tourist Visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024.

The spokesman said in the light of this, the Comptroller General, NIS, with ministerial approval, has ordered his immediate repatriation from the country.

Udo said: “While the Service encourages lawful inflow of Foreign Direct Investment and individuals engaging in business and social activities, as key facilitators of economic growth and development, it will not tolerate any violation of the country’s Immigration laws.

“The Service remains committed to preserving the country’s national security and will continue to monitor the activities of foreigners for such purposes.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.