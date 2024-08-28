Zimbabwean Bishop Repatriated from Nigeria for Violating Immigration Law

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A Zimbabwean Bishop, Eben Nhiwatawi, has been repatriated from Nigeria for violating immigration law.

A statement on Wednesday by the spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kenneth Udo, read: “Mr. Eben K. Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean Bishop, was apprehended in Yola, Adamawa State over violation of Immigration protocols.”

Udo said that the Bishop arrived in the country on August 21, 2024, with a Tourist Visa (F5A) meant solely for tourism purposes, but he was discovered to be participating in Methodist Church leadership election process, which is in clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the Tourist Visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024.

The spokesman said in the light of this, the Comptroller General, NIS, with ministerial approval, has ordered his immediate repatriation from the country.

Udo said: “While the Service encourages lawful inflow of Foreign Direct Investment and individuals engaging in business and social activities, as key facilitators of economic growth and development, it will not tolerate any violation of the country’s Immigration laws.

“The Service remains committed to preserving the country’s national security and will continue to monitor the activities of foreigners for such purposes.”