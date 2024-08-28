Varsity Don Calls for Empowerment of Women Engineers in Agricultural Practices

Funmi Ogundare

The Dean, Faculty of Engineering, University of Uyo, Prof. Akindele Folarin Alonge, has called for the empowerment of women engineers in the areas of innovation in agricultural practices so that they can be equipped for food sustainability.

Alonge said this in Lagos, at the public lecture/award presentation and annual general meeting of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) with the theme ‘Empowering Nigerian Women Engineers and Communities to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Solutions and Food Security in Nigeria’.

The guest speaker stressed the need for APWEN to collaborate with other professionals within the agric space, as such move will enable the sharing of ideas and knowledge.

“There are technologies that can develop our nation, we need to modernise agriculture and agriculture curriculum; and leverage digital technology to improve agricultural production. Adding value is very important,” he stated.

The dean also called for access to resources such as funding, land and equipment, stressing the need to encourage policy advocacy in decision making process so that women could farm.

Alonge who is the former National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers, stressed the need for women engineers to get involved in agriculture by practicing some forms of farming in their home garden and that students should also take advantage of grants in the area of agricultural engineering.

“You can work with fabricators to fabricate what you are going to design. You can go into agricultural and fish processing, exportation, as well as organised training and seminars quarterly for members,” he stated.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of APWEN Lagos Chapter, Mrs. Atinuke Owolabi stated that so far, the association has made substantial strides in advancing its mission towards empowering women in engineering and support communities.

She emphasised on the theme of the lecture, saying that it reflects its commitment to addressing pressing issues and fostering growth.

The programme witnessed the unveiling of APWEN Lagos Home Gardening Initiative which promotes essential skills for practical home gardening, focusing on empowering women engineers and local communities. The initiative aims to enhance food security, encourage self-sufficiency, and foster environmental sustainability through practical and accessible gardening practices.

Owolabi stated that the initiative will promote sustainable practices by equipping individuals and communities with the knowledge and skills needed to establish and maintain home gardens; enhancing food security and promoting sustainable living, empowering women engineers by providing them with hands-on experience and training in home gardening, integrating this knowledge with their professional skills to foster self-sufficiency and environmental stewardship.

“APWEN is also targeting primary and secondary schools to introduce young minds to the benefits of home gardening; creating a culture of sustainability from an early age and ensuring long-term community impact.

“Through this initiative, we seek to build a network of well-informed and skilled individuals who can lead by example and drive positive change in their communities,” the chairperson said.

Chief Executive Officer, Farm Fresh Agricultural Venture and Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State, Mr. Oyelekan Abiodun highlighted the advantages of empowering women saying that it allows them to control resources.

He stressed the need for the association to develop new tools for farming, adding that the solution to food security lies in professional women in engineering.

The first female agricultural engineer in Nigeria and past President of APWEN, Idiat Amusu, encouraged women engineers to key into farming by having home garden for a sustainable future.