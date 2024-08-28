  • Wednesday, 28th August, 2024

NSE President Lauds Osun  Infrastructure Devt

Funmi Ogundare

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Margaret Aina Oguntala, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Osun State,  Ademola Adeleke, in Osogbo. The visit, aimed at strengthening the relationship between the NSE and the Osun State government, highlighted the crucial role of engineering in advancing infrastructure and economic development in the state.

In her remarks, Oguntala thanked Governor Adeleke for his unwavering support for the engineering profession and  commended the transformative projects led by his administration, particularly the ₦100 billion infrastructural initiative launched in 2023.

“This ambitious project has significantly improved infrastructure across Osun State, including the construction of city and local government roads, hospitals, schools, and flyovers.”

The President commended  Adeleke’s vision and dedication, noting the positive impact these developments have had on the quality of life for Osun residents.

To further enhance the engineering sector in Osun State, the NSE president proposed several initiatives. These include capacity building for local engineers,  development of a comprehensive policy document and industrialisation roadmap, and specialised training programmes in prepaid meter installation and solar technology.

In his response, Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development as a key driver of economic growth. He highlighted the ongoing construction projects across Osun State’s 30 local governments, emphasizing that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to elevate the state’s infrastructure to support sustained economic development and good governance.

“We are determined to take Osun to greater heights. We have demonstrated a strong passion to bridge the infrastructure gap in Osun State. Good infrastructure facilitates economic development and good governance,” he stated.

