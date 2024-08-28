FAO: 31.8 Million Nigerians Grappling with Food Insecurity

•Nigeria partners UN agency to strengthen sufficiency

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), yesterday said that over 31.8 million Nigerians were suffering from acute food insecurity, worsened by malnutrition among women and children across the country.

The organisation disclosed this in its 2024 Cadre Harmonise report, published in collaboration with other development partners including GIZ.

The report pointed out that the surge in food commodity prices occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, as well as security challenges, had further placed millions of Nigerians in a precarious situation.

During their joint review meeting on the Implementation of the Food Systems in Nigeria, the stakeholders advocated a multi-sectoral approach of collaboration to tackle food insecurity.

They stressed that the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the private sector must play a role to complement nutrition efforts.

The partners further pledged their unalloyed support to transform the food system in Nigeria.

While earlier declaring the meeting open, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Emeka Obi, said the objective of the meeting was to discuss the status of the implementation and for the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to make presentations in addition to giving updates on the activities implemented for the food transformation pathways, in Nigeria.

In a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Julie Osagie-Jacobs , the permanent secretary, appreciated the support of development partners, particularly GIZ and others for their dedication in moving the food system forward in Nigeria while noting that their collective efforts would continually lead to innovative solutions that would strengthen the food systems.

Also, National Convenor of Food Systems in Nigeria/Director, Social Development, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Sanjo Faniran, hailed all stakeholders for their dedication in moving the food system forward.

He added that the review meeting was also to identify gaps, successes and challenges, offer recommendations as well as peer review, among MDAs. A total of 24 MDAs attended the review meeting

Meanwhile, in a bid to strengthen food security and boost agricultural productivity in the country, the federal government has stepped up moves to foster a global partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who disclosed this in Abuja while receiving a high-level WFP delegation led by the newly appointed Regional Director, Mr. Chris Nikoi, stated that the visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen food security and boost agricultural productivity in Nigeria.

This, he added, was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga said in a statement that the meeting also attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, explored opportunities for partnership and collaborative initiatives to drive Nigeria’s agricultural growth.

“The engagement further provided an opportunity for the WFP delegation to highlight the numerous opportunities for partnership and also expressed their readiness to support Nigeria’s agricultural sector through collaborative ventures.

“Key among these initiatives are service delivery programmes focused on the provision of fertilizers and seeds, which are essential for enhancing farming output and ensuring food security,” the statement said.

In his remarks, Edun commended the WFP for its proactive engagement and underscored the significance of the interventions in advancing the administration’s reform agenda, particularly in the areas of enhanced food availability and agricultural production.

He assured the delegation that the Ministry of Finance would take the necessary steps to facilitate the implementation of the proposed initiatives.