Experts Advocate Non-classroom Methods to Tackle Irregular Migration in Africa

Oluchi Chibuzor

Migration experts have called for non-classroom methods to tackle irregular migration, threatening Africa’s development.

In view of this, Blacks Ancestral Native Communities (BANC) Foundation and Blacks in All Nations Community (BANC), USA, in collaboration with ECO Centre for Africa, Canada, is hosting the Anti-Irregular Migration Summit (AiMS) scheduled to be held on September 19 in Abuja with Prof. PLO Lumumba as keynote speaker.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos to highlight the dangers irregular migration poses to the nation, the President of BANC Foundation, Dr. Chibuzor Onyema, stated that it is no longer a challenge but a ticking time bomb.

Onyema explained that irregular migration if allowed to continue unchecked, poses significant risks to development and demands that non-classroom initiatives be solved.

“One of our flagship initiatives, Irregular Migration Mitigation Skills and Resource Centre (IMMSaRC), exemplifies our approach which is a non-classroom approach,” said Onyema. “This centre will provide essential vocational training, job opportunities, and a pathway to national and international employment. By equipping our youth with skills and knowledge, we empower them to build successful careers and contribute meaningfully to our nation’s growth.”

He observed that the societal impact of irregular migration was profound, creating broken families, fostering a sense of hopelessness, and perpetuating cycles of poverty and migration.

Onyema added, “If left unchecked, it threatens to undermine Africa’s development, destabilise the polity of nations and erode the very fabric of our otherwise beautiful societies. Irregular migration, if allowed to continue unchecked, poses significant risks to our development.”

Onyema noted that thousands of youth embark on perilous journeys every year, driven by the allure of greener pastures abroad.

He pointed out that the instability caused by irregular migration extends beyond the nation’s borders.