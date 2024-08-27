Obaseki, Oba of Benin Leads Launch of N500m Fund for Uneme Communities

The Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Oku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II are billed to lead the launch of N500 million naira education and security trust fund for Uneme communities in the northern part of the state, organisers have disclosed.

The event, which takes place on the 14th of September 2024 at the La VOD hotel in Benin, is aimed at addressing the deteriorating educational and security situations in nine Uneme communities as well as honour illustrious sons and daughters who have contributed to the development of their communities.

Speaking ahead of the launch, President of Uneme National Development Association (UNDA), Prince Babatunde Obabori said the education and security situations in the Uneme speaking communities has become worrisome to sons and daughters at home and the diasporas, hence the need for quick intervention by the national body.

He said Governor Obaseki will serve as the Chief Guest of Honour while the Oba of Benin is the grand royal father of the occasion as well as host traditional rulers of Uneme communities including the Chairman of Uneme Traditional Rulers Council, the Oliola of Anegbette and Clan Head of South Uneme, Alhaji Yakubu Momodu Ugbodaga and the Ogienoruele of Erhurun and Clan Head of Central Uneme, Oba Moses Omoarelogie Braimoh.

The 500 million naira funds he explained will among others be channel into renovation and furnishing of classrooms and residential accommodations for teachers, provision of classroom furniture, building of libraries, purchase of library materials and encourage the recruitment and sponsorship of community teachers for schools in the various communities.

The rest include the provision of scholarship, grants and bursary to students in tertiary institutions, the establishment of a pan Uneme security architecture and the provision of vehicles and motorcycle for vigilante groups in the communities.

Also speaking, Chairman planning committee and former UNDA President, Bayo Akhigbe disclosed that the association embarked on a similar project in 2013 that immensely promoted the education of the people with the provision of Youth Corpers lodge to six of the communities and