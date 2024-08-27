Obaseki: My Administration Made Significant Difference in Last Eight Years

•Says master plan not political document

•Rewards Edo Queens with N100m for winning WAFU-B Cup

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday expressed optimism about the future of the state, saying it had the potential to become a glorious and progressive people.

Obaseki who spoke at an event organised by the state Ministry of Education to mark Edo’s 33rd anniversary said: “Today is a story of hope. We have shown in eight years that it is possible to make a difference.”

The governor, while highlighting the challenges his administration faced when it took office in 2016, including human trafficking and slavery, said those challenges had been surmounted.

He added that his government had made significant progress in addressing these issues and setting the state on a path to greatness.

Obaseki said the Benin City and Edo State Regional Development Plan was not a political document but a guide to succeeding administrations to chart the continuous development and growth of the state.

The governor said: “The Edo State Regional and Benin City master plan is not a political document but aimed to help us ensure continuity. It is a document that will help every politician that comes to power in the state. It will guide them depending on the option or policies they want to take or make.

“This document is not for today but for the future. It will assist and let our young ones know what the future holds for them. At 33 years, Edo is a young state and looking at Edo state in 30 years’ time, the state will surely be great.

“This document is a living document and subject to review every five years. What we have given to you will continually be improved upon. The wealth of any nation, state or community is not in its mineral or natural resources but in its people.”

Obaseki noted that the master plan was not just a document that some consultants produced , but the document is about Edo people and what he wants Edo to be in different aspects of its life.

He said his administration started the reform process with painful policy steps and would never allow Edo to continue the way it was in 2016.

“What we started eight years ago is a work in progress. Our government and administration alone can’t do all that is required to develop the society, state and country.

“We have decided to develop a compass that will help those coming after us on how they can develop the State. Edo State has everything to make Nigeria great. Edo existed before Nigeria and will continue to exist with Nigeria as we are very critical part of the country and we are the heartbeat.

In her welcome address, the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe expressed delight in carrying along the education sector into the Edo State master plan.

She said the education sector was privileged to be given the opportunity to showcase how to incorporate the 15 sections of the Edo State master plan into the school curriculum.

“Today our children will showcase how the master plan will fit into the school curriculum. We are here to make sure everybody in the education ecosystem understands the master plan,” she said.

Speaking on the Edo State Physical Master Plan, Commissioner for Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, Isoken Omo said Edo has been without a master plan since 2012 before Governor Godwin Obaseki intervened.

Meanwhile, Obaseki on Monday, announced a N100 million cash reward for victorious Edo Queens Football Club on their outstanding performance and title conquest at the 2024 WAFU-B Zonal Champions League qualifiers in Côte d’Ivoire.

The governor made the announcement during a grand reception the Edo State organised for the reigning Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL)2024 champions at the Festival Hall in Government House Benin City.

” You have all done well. For me, this is our season of celebration. Tomorrow, Edo will be 33 years old. When I look at the present you have come to give me, I am so glad.

“Before we came into power, there was no respect for Edo women; nobody gave them the chance but thank God all that have changed now. Some past government didn’t understand that sports is a vital aspect of youth development and thank God we recognize that. I am happy that the work and investment we have put in since the past eight years is showing now and we will continue to encourage our youth.

“I congratulate you girls. I encourage you to win the CAF Champions League. I will not tell you what I will do for you yet but for this you have done, you have made us proud and you have made Nigeria proud. So, I give you all one hundred million Naira, ” Governor Obaseki said.

Edo Queens before emerging the 2024 WAFU-B champions as the second Nigerian team to do so in history, they had previously won the Sheroes Cup, Betsy Obaseki Cup and the NWFL Premiership titles.