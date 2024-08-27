La Liga: Endrick’s Debut Goal Thrills Fans on StarTimes

The Spanish top division is already delivering on its promise, with records broken just two games into the season.

Fans tuning in to StarTimes, the preferred broadcaster of La Liga in Nigeria, were treated to an exciting match as Endrick made a lasting impression on his Real Madrid debut, scoring a stoppage-time goal to seal a 3-0 win over Valladolid on Sunday.

“I’m speechless! Endrick’s goal was a thrilling way to end the match. StarTimes has brought the excitement of La Liga right into my living room,” said Nneoma Nwosu, a thrilled football fan.

The 18-year-old Brazilian replaced Kylian Mbappé late in the match and became the youngest foreign player to score for Madrid in La Liga, surpassing Raphael Varane’s record set in 2011.

The match was broadcast live on StarTimes, along with other games featuring Nigerian stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke, who made their La Liga debuts on Friday.

While Endrick stole the show with his goal and victory, Iheanacho and Ejuke’s Sevilla suffered a 2-1 defeat to Villarreal.

Endrick had been an unused substitute in Madrid’s first two matches, but his debut goal made a significant impact.

Also at the weekend, Barcelona secured their second consecutive win with a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, while Celta Vigo also maintained their winning streak with a 3-1 win over Valencia on Friday.

Atletico Madrid earned their first league victory, defeating Girona 3-0 at home.

Real Sociedad’s Umar Sadiq became the first Nigerian to taste victory in the new La Liga season, coming off the bench to help his team secure a 1-0 win.

Other matchday 2 results included Leganes beating Las Palmas 2-1 at home and Betis drawing 0-0 at Alaves.

As the season unfolds, football fans can catch all the action live on the StarTimes Sports Premium channel, with every La Liga match available for just N600 weekly on the StarTimes-ON app.