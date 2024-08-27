FCTA to Construct Nigeria’s First Underground Light Rail

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Administration has unveiled plans for the country’s first underground rail line that will connect the Abuja Metro Station with the Central Business District, CBD, Bus Terminal.

The Mandate Secretary, Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Elechi disclosed this yesterday at the flag-off of the construction of Central Business District Bus/Taxi Terminal.

He said the CBD Terminal is strategically located at Eagle Square, at the transportation interchange, adding the next to the terminal is a transit corridor for future underground light rail, which by the Abuja Master Plan, will run eight metres below the surface with train stops underground and then an intermodal transfer of commuters from the underground train stops to the bus/taxi terminal above the ground.

Enechi said the rail line will be connected from the Metro Station at Central Business District.

“The rail line will be connected from the Metro Station at Central Business District just over there. It will come this way underground. There is a space between the two buildings where the underground train will come up and the station will be on the surface and the train will continue to run underground between the two buildings.

“What we are doing here today is both for now and the future of public transportation in the FCT,” Enechi said.

He said when completed, the bus/taxi terminal will impact largely the public transportation of Abuja and will significantly reduce traffic congestion as there will be fewer private cars on the road, thus leading to faster travel times, less stress for commuters and lower costs related to vehicle wear and fuel consumption.

In his remarks, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike said the facilities at the Central Business District, would replicate some of the facilities they enjoy whenever they go outside the country.

His words: “Abuja is a beautiful city. By the grace of God, through the support of Mr. President we have continued to expand the road infrastructure. If we expand the road infrastructure without linking it with the various bus terminals, I don’t we have been able to achieve what we want to achieve.

“What we are trying to do is to integrate and improve our transport system. It is going to cut all these so-called one-chance crime, that is always committed.

“So, part of what we are doing today is the establishment of robust bus and taxi terminals, that you can go there and say ‘I’m going to Gwagwalada and we are aware if anything happens, this is the vehicle and this is the driver that would be held responsible.”