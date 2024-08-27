FCMB, Stakeholders Push to Expand Nigeria’s Non-oil Export Trade

Urgent and bold actions are needed to transform Nigeria’s non-oil sector into the primary driver of economic growth, according to policymakers, financiers, export trade experts, and value chain players who gathered for a seminar on non-oil export organised by First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

The seminar, the sixth edition of the bank’s non-oil export series titled, “Refocusing Nigeria’s Economic Development Through Non-Oil Exports,” aimed to strengthen the growth of non-oil exports, support the government’s diversification efforts and explore opportunities to help businesses navigate the global market. The seminar affirms FCMB’s commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth by building a supportive ecosystem rooted in Africa that connects people, capital, and markets.

In her welcome address, Managing Director of FCMB, Yemisi Edun, said, “By working together to create a stable operating environment, develop essential export infrastructure, champion international trade diplomacy, and secure sustainable funding, we can pave the way for the enduring success of Nigeria’s export sector. As of June 2024, FCMB facilitated over $900 million in export flows and $140 million in remittances.”

Edun also emphasised the importance of leveraging opportunities in the export trade sector, noting Nigeria’s strong position as a leading grower of cash crops. “Despite challenges, stakeholders are determined to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area, and FCMB is committed to supporting businesses in this effort,” she said.

In a keynote address, NEPC CEO Nonye Ayeni discussed the need for exporters to scale up production and improve product quality to achieve global competitiveness. She highlighted the Council’s “Export 35 Refined” initiative, which focuses on providing special support for the top 20 agricultural products that have the potential to generate significant revenue.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, noted that the NCS has implemented several initiatives to enhance export trade. Represented by Assistant Comptroller Olusola Salako, Adeniyi mentioned the creation of the Lilypond Export Command as a one-stop shop for facilitating export cargo, capacity building, system automation, process improvements, and partnerships with international trade stakeholders.