Enugu Marks 33 Years, Set to Celebrate 115th Anniversary of Coal City

*Gov Mbah pays tributes to founding fathers, vows to actualise their dreams

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Tuesday, joined the people of the state in commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the state’s creation, saying that his administration was also getting ready to celebrate the 115th anniversary of Enugu city as a pre-eminent centre of history, commerce, and administration.

He paid glowing tributes to the founding fathers of the state, reiterating his administration’s determination to hasten their lofty dreams to fruition.

Speaking at the ceremony organised by the Enugu State Development Association, ESDA, in the state’s capital to mark the 33rd anniversary of the creation of the state on August 27, 1991, Mbah, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, said his administration was determined to bequeath a state where unprecedented development, social justice, and equal opportunity reign.

The governor said, “As we commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the creation of Enugu State, I congratulate Ndi Enugu and enjoin them to always take pride in its long and illustrious history. Enugu State may rightly be described as 33 years old as a formal state. Yet, its history stretches farther back.

“The history of Enugu is very much the history of Nigeria’s evolution from pre-amalgamation, when the discovery of coal in Enugu, in 1909, became a watershed moment for the then fledging Southern and Northern Protectorates.

“So, today is an opportunity to recall the sacrifice of our founding fathers, for whom the creation of our dear state was a lifelong project. We honour their steadfast commitment, not just in words, but by our bold actions aimed at enthroning a new socio-economic order consistent with the dreams that birthed Enugu State.

“We carry in our hearts the fire of the dreams of the titans whose struggles helped make Enugu the cosmopolitan state that it is today.

“Indeed, we recall as well the sacrifice of our forebears whose sweat and toil built the coal mines from where much of the wealth that oiled the wheel of development of our dear nation was derived. Let us be inspired by their resilience and sacrifice.

“In November, we would be celebrating the 115th anniversary of Enugu as a pre-eminent centre of history, commerce and administration. The pride that Enugu State’s history inspires should never seem like a false dawn.

“Today serves as yet another reminder that we carry the weight of history and the people’s expectations, which could be lessened only through sustained delivery of people-centred governance. It is a cause to which I am wholly committed.

“Together we can make Enugu State the premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and a place where basic utilities can truly be taken for granted. We are actually ticking all the boxes – from public water supply to quality public education and expanding the primary healthcare system.”

Calling for optimism, Mbah assured, “The dreams of Enugu’s founding fathers are not dreams betrayed. We have an absolute fidelity to those dreams, and to our pledge to bequeath a society of which the generations yet unborn will always be proud.

“So, let optimism blossom where cynicism once reigned, for we are on the cusp of a renaissance.”

In his welcome address, the President-General of ESDA, HRH Igwe Ezeudo Abel Nwobodo, paid tribute to the founding fathers and leaders of the state from inception till date, lauded Mbah transforming dreams to reality at grate speed.

“We are indeed particularly grateful to God for our amiable, capable, indefectible, and quintessential governor, whose mantra, ‘Tomorrow is here’, is a manifestation of fulfilment of the dreams of our founding fathers, who saw a greater tomorrow ahead of them,” the elder statesman said.

In his remark, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Samuel Asadu, said Governor Mbah was divinely prepared and preserved to lead Enugu into the long-awaited development and prosperity.

Asadu also stressed the need to educate the younger ones on Enugu’s historic journey to statehood to enable them appreciate the sacrifices and struggles that birthed the state to prepare to work for its continued greatness.