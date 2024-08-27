A’Ibom Community Tasks NOSDRA, Ministry  to Investigate Oil Spill

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Ekid people of Eket senatorial district of Akwa Ibom State has called on the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies to transparently investigate the recent oil spill on the community’s coastline.

The people made the call under the aegis of Ekid People’s Union ( EPU), stressing that early investigation into the oil spill will allow its adequate handling.

In a statement signed by the National President, Dr Samuel Udonsak and Secretary General, Barrister Bassey Dan Abia, of EPU, the people said the effect of the oil spill which Ekid youths protested still remains along the coastline.

“The harmful effects of this oil spill to human life, marine life and our entire ecosystem cannot be overemphasised,” the statement stressed.

The statement posited that Ekid people, as law-abiding citizens, are asking for adequate compensation to cushion the effect of the negative impact of the spill.

“Accordingly, we urge NOSDRA, the Ministry of Environment and all other relevant agencies to speedily and transparently investigate the cause and magnitude of the spill as well as a compulsory fingerprinting of the spilled oil to identify the culprit international oil companies (IOCs),” they said.

As host communities, the people said they have been very understanding and cooperative with the IOCs over the years in their hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation activities but would not be weak in standing up for their rights.

“We urge the relevant regulatory agencies to direct immediate clean up of the environment by those responsible,” they stated.