PDP Not a Comedy Party, Dino Melaye Warned

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Idowu Unoja has issued a stern warning to Senator Dino Melaye, telling him to take the party seriously or leave.

Unoja, who is from Kogi State, made the statement in response to Melaye’s recent actions, which have brought the party into disrepute.

The chieftain said that Melaye’s failure to vote for himself during the last governorship election in Kogi State, despite the party raising over N1 billion for his campaign, is a betrayal of the party’s trust.

Furthermore, he said that Melaye’s inability to mobilise party faithful in Kogi State has raised questions about his commitment to the party’s success.

“To make matters worse, Melaye has squandered the party’s resources on luxury cars and a lavish lifestyle, without any visible means of income. This reckless display of wealth has embarrassed the party and its leadership,” he said.

Revelations of Melaye’s attempts to reconcile with APC leader Bola Tinubu through Daniel Bwala have led many to question his loyalty and commitment to the PDP.

He said that it is particularly shameful that despite the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), led by Ambassador Damangu Umar, being magnanimous in their support for Melaye, he has chosen to cast aspersions on their leadership.

“The PDP is not a comedy party, and we will not tolerate any behaviour that brings us into disrepute,” Unoja said. “We call on Senator Melaye to take the PDP seriously or leave. His actions are a slap in the face to the party and its supporters.

“The party’s leadership must now decide whether to continue tolerating Melaye’s antics or take a stand against him. The PDP’s values and integrity are at stake,” he stated.

However, Melaye has, again, latched out scathing remarks against the National Leadership of PDP, describing the party as an obituary.

Melaye, who was one of the spoke persons of the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election said that it will take a miracle to bring the party to its former self.

In a statement in his verified X account, he said: “End of the road for PDP as Damagum, Bature, and Anyanwu irredeemably destroyed the party.

“We will talk about the commercialisation and privatisation of PDP. PDP is now once upon a time.”

Melaye’s comment follows an allegation by PDP lawmakers in the House of Representatives against Damagum and Anyanwu.

The spokesperson and member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, had listed some events which he said were a calculated attempt by Damagum and Anyanwu to weaken the PDP.

The lawmakers alleged that the party leaders were plotting to sabotage the PDP by aiding defected former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly with legal backing.

According to them, this was an attempt to impeach the Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara out of office.

Damagum replied to the allegation, warning that nobody could intimidate him into resigning from his position.

Again, yesterday Melaye stated that the party’s founding father, Alex Ekwueme, Solomon Lar, Sunday Awoniyi, Adamu Chiroma, Tony Anenih, and Abubakar Rimi would be turning in their graves over the actions of the PDP’s acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum.

He asserted that under the leadership of Damagum, Samuel Anyanwu, and Umar Bature, the once-dominant party has become an “obituary.”

In his renewed criticism, Melaye posted on X: “PDP is the only surviving party of the 4th Republic, enduring for 27 years despite all challenges.

“Founding fathers like Alex Ekwueme, Solomon Lar, Sunday Awoniyi, Adamu Chiroma, Tony Anenih, and Abubakar Rimi would be turning in their graves upon seeing how Damagum, Anyanwu, and Bature are undermining the dream of building a national party. PDP is now an obituary,” he stressed.