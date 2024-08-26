  • Monday, 26th August, 2024

Osun PDP Governorship Aspirant Defects to APC

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A former gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Kayode Oduoye, who stepped down his ambition for the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, in 2018 yesterday formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by Bola Oyebamiji, the managing director of Inland Water Authority and the APC state Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal Sooko, as well as APC leaders in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state welcomed Oduoye formally to the party.

The former chieftain of the PDP in Osun State displayed his franchise and freedom of association by resigning his membership from the party in the state.

Oduoye equally led many of the PDP leaders and followers to the APC in the state.

He has for a long time been a good stalwart and financial supporter in the party before his formal resignation over the weekend.

In his letter of his resignation sighted yesterday by THISDAY which was addressed to the acting Chairman, Ward-03 Ikirun, PDP Ifelodun, Ifelodun Local Government Are, Osun State, it read: Resignation As  a Member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State. The former PDP chieftain was from Unit-09, Ward-03, Ikirun-Ifelodun LGA of Osun State.

According to him “in exercise of my constitutional right of Freedom of Association as entrenched in chapter IV-Art 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(As Amended); the right to belong or associate with any Right and Freedom of Association political party of choice remains inalienable.

“In the light of this, I hereby exercise this by resigning my membership of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from August 23, 2024.

“My sojourn as a member of People’s Democratic Party/PDP over the last two decades comes to an end with effect from August 23 2024.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of APC, Ayodele Kusamotu, wished Kayode Oduoye, a seasoned politician and successful businessman, a beautiful sojourn in APC.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.