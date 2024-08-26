Osun PDP Governorship Aspirant Defects to APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A former gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Kayode Oduoye, who stepped down his ambition for the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, in 2018 yesterday formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by Bola Oyebamiji, the managing director of Inland Water Authority and the APC state Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal Sooko, as well as APC leaders in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state welcomed Oduoye formally to the party.

The former chieftain of the PDP in Osun State displayed his franchise and freedom of association by resigning his membership from the party in the state.

Oduoye equally led many of the PDP leaders and followers to the APC in the state.

He has for a long time been a good stalwart and financial supporter in the party before his formal resignation over the weekend.

In his letter of his resignation sighted yesterday by THISDAY which was addressed to the acting Chairman, Ward-03 Ikirun, PDP Ifelodun, Ifelodun Local Government Are, Osun State, it read: Resignation As a Member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State. The former PDP chieftain was from Unit-09, Ward-03, Ikirun-Ifelodun LGA of Osun State.

According to him “in exercise of my constitutional right of Freedom of Association as entrenched in chapter IV-Art 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(As Amended); the right to belong or associate with any Right and Freedom of Association political party of choice remains inalienable.

“In the light of this, I hereby exercise this by resigning my membership of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from August 23, 2024.

“My sojourn as a member of People’s Democratic Party/PDP over the last two decades comes to an end with effect from August 23 2024.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of APC, Ayodele Kusamotu, wished Kayode Oduoye, a seasoned politician and successful businessman, a beautiful sojourn in APC.