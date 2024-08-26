  • Monday, 26th August, 2024

Nigeria’s First Olympic Medallist, Maiyegun is Dead

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Femi Solaja

Nigeria’s first medallist at the Olympic Games, Nojim Maiyegun, has died this Monday.

According to information gathered from multiple sources, Maiyegun, aged 85 died of natural causes in Vienna, Austria where he had been living for years.

Known to be virtually impaired for years, he was reportedly in and out of hospital in the past six months before his death which was also confirmed by another Nigerian, Stephen Ogboh who is an acquaintance of Pa Nojim in Austria.

Maiyegun’s death came just a few days after the 60th anniversary of his feet when he won a bronze medal in boxing on 10 August 1964 at the Olympics in Tokyo.

He shared the bronze medal with Józef Grzesiak of Poland in the Light middleweight category. At the Olympics, the two losers in the semifinals are traditionally awarded the bronze medal, as there is no third-place bout.

It was the first time since Helsinki 1952 when Nigeria started participating in the Games that he won a medal.

He thus ended Nigeria’s 12-year winless streak at the Olympics. 

Maiyegun was born on 17 February 1941 in Lagos and achieved a historic feat for Nigeria by winning a bronze medal in the men’s Light Middleweight (71 kg) category at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

He was Nigeria’s first Olympic medallist not much was heard of him until 2012 when his loss of vision was made public that year.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.