IGP: Mastermind of 20 Kidnapped Medical Students Killed During Rescue Operations

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, revealed that the mastermind of the abducted 20 medical students in Gboko, Benue State, while travelling to Enugu for Catholic Medical Students Conference, had been killed during the rescue operation.



Egbetokun made this disclosure while addressing a press conference at Force Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, in company with Benue State Governor, Vice Chancellors of Universities of Jos and Maiduguri, Commissioners of Police FCT and Benue State Police Command, the rescued medical students and some of their parents.

He also revealed that two other members of the notorious gang were arrested during the operations and were helping the police with credible information to dismantle the gang.



Egbetokun noted that the rescue without payment of ransom, was made possible through the activation of security intelligence network, synergy with other security agencies, community partnership and the deployment of its highly skilled and tactical officers, whose dedication, bravery, and precision in executing their duties were truly commendable, stressing that during the operation, officers engaged the kidnappers in a well-coordinated tactical offensive.

“I am pleased to inform you that the kingpin of this notorious gang was neutralised during exchange of fire with our operatives and his weapon recovered, while two other members of the gang were arrested.



“These individuals are currently in our custody, where they are providing valuable information that will help us dismantle their criminal network and prevent future occurrences of such abductions.

“It is pertinent to state that rescue operations of this magnitude are painstakingly difficult and complex, requiring not only deployment of resources but also meticulous planning and coordination.



“In this regard, I must extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser, whose support was instrumental in this operation.

“I also wish to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of other security agencies who partnered with us, as well as the local vigilantes who played a crucial role in ensuring the success of this mission. This success is a demonstration of what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal.”



The Nigeria Police, he assured the people, would continue to employ every lawful means at its disposal to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians while strongly determined to ensure that those who choose to engage in criminal activities will be brought to justice.

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, promised to help the universities reintegrate the students back to the university community.

Represented by Commissioner for Finance, Hon Micheal Oglegba, the governor charged the medical students to give their best to their studies as a token of payment for the sacrifice made by the security agencies that rescued them against all odds.



The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof Tanko Ishaya, said the university had made arrangements to house the rescued students to undergo post traumatic counselling before their reintegration into university community.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof Aliyu Shugaba, said the university does not pray for a repeat of such traumatic experience again.

The Second National Vice President, Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Ushakuma Anenga expressed, the association’s excitement at the news of the release of the kidnapped students and doctors.

Represented by Simon Ogenyi, the VP prayed that this sad occurrence doesn’t happen again, while wishing the students speedy recovery from the physical and emotional trauma.