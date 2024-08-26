Fubara: God Who Brought Me to Office is Keeping Me, Donates to Church Building

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that the grace of God has been upholding his administration and would thereby not disappoint the people of the State that God has charged him to watch over.

Fubara made the assertion, yesterday, while speaking as a special guest during the 100 years centenary celebration of the First African Church Mission, Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port Harcourt.



Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Fubara admitted that as a believer in Christ and Knight of the Church of Nigeria, he would remain focused to provide dedicated good services to Rivers people.



“I congratulate you for 100 years of contributing to the development of Rivers State, and serving and working for the body of Christ. As a knight and ardent believer in Christ, I truly appreciate your efforts in the spiritual, moral and physical growth and development of the state.



“We are aware that what is sustaining this government is the grace and power of God. I am conscious of the fact that it is the grace of God that first brought me to office and also keeping me. That is why I am looking onto God to do what he has sent me to do in Rivers State,” he noted.



He stressed that most of the agitations by the former LGA chairmen, the embattled House of Assembly members and their supporters were mere distractions, saying, “We are aware of these attempts to make us lose focus so when 2027 comes, they would say, what has he achieved?



“But I am focused on God and focused to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers. I am focused to ensure the cardinal goals of this administration within the next four years are achieved – in education, healthcare, agriculture, housing and infrastructural development.”

The governor, however, supported the celebration with a sum of N30million for the construction of support offices by the Church.