Fortifying the Blue Economy of ECOWAS Zone E through Operation Safe Domain III

To fortify the Blue Economy of ECOWAS Zone , comprising Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo and Niger Republic, Operation Safe Domain was borne. Now in its third iteration, the multi-faceted joint operation recently activated a maritime, air surveillance and intervention of the Gulf of Guinea waters. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the five-day operation was targeted at sustaining the gains recorded in countering maritime crimes and ensuring economic prosperity of nations

Undoubtedly, the ECOWAS Maritime Domain has faced numerous transnational maritime security challenges, including piracy, sea robbery, Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing (IUUF), as well as various forms of trafficking, which have undermined economic development and affected local communities.

While it is not yet uhuru, the region no longer bears the tag of one of the most dangerous waters in the world. And this is a testament to the efforts put in by the navies of the Zone E flank- through separate and joint operation of the waters.

Maritime Security Architecture

Lying across 19 coastal and island states, the Gulf of Guinea (GoG)coastline stretches from the waters off Senegal to the south of Angola, and is essentially an enviable treasure trove of rich resources as its waters covers 2.3 million square kilometers (888,000 square miles) and borders more than a dozen countries.

Comprising 26 countries grouped into two Regional Economic Communities (RECs) namely -Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS- 11 states with the return of Rwanda) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS- 15 states), it covers a surface area of 11,755,258 square kilometers, including a coastline of over 6000 kilometres from Senegal to Angola.

In June 2013, the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) gathered in Yaoundé, Cameroon, to drive a common regional strategy to prevent and prosecute illicit activities in the waters of the GoG.

This regional strategy is the Yaoundé Architecture which comprises the Interregional Coordination Centre (ICC), which is the coordination and information-sharing structure that connects the Regional Maritime Security Centre for Central Africa (CRESMAC) and the Regional Maritime Security Centre for West Africa (CRESMAO) in Abidjan Cote D’Ivoire.

Essentially, the coastal space is divided into five operational maritime zones where activities are coordinated by five Maritime Multinational Coordination Centres (MMCC)- Zone A (Congo, DRC and headquartered in Luanda, Angola); Zone D (Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, São Tomé and Príncipe and headquartered in Douala, Cameroon); Zone E (Nigeria, Togo, Nigeria and headquartered in Cotonou, Benin Republic); Zone F (Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone and headquartered in Ghana); Zone G (Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Senegal and headquartered in Praia, Cabo Verde).

Not done, the architecture trickles down to the national level with the Maritime Operational Centres (MOC).

Operation Safe Domain

Therefore, to ensure enhanced safety and security in the maritime domain of Zone E through operational patrols and sustained force presence at sea, Nigeria, Benin, Togo and Niger Navies recently activated a joint maritime, air surveillance and intervention of the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) waters tagged Operation Safe Domain (OP SD).

While Operation Safe Domain One was conducted in November 2021, the second one was flagged off on September 2023, while the third iteration just held this August.

According to the Director of Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) Zone E (whose mission is to strengthen activities aimed at cooperation, coordination, pooling, and interoperability of resources among Zone E Member States), Commodore Aniedi Ibok, OP SD was in furtherance of the implementation of the MOU on Joint Maritime Operations and Patrols (JMOP) agreed upon by the countries involved.

Flag Off of Third Iteration

The combined maritime security initiative within the Multinational Maritime Coordination Zone E codenamed Operation Safe Domain 111 was flagged off at Cotonou Port Naval Base, Gandhi, Republic of Benin on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Themed ‘Protecting the Blue Economy of ECOWAS Zone E through Maritime Security Collaboration’, this multi- faceted initiative set out to fortify the blue economy of ECOWAS Zone E through an unprecedented maritime security collaboration.

For this third iteration, Commodore Ibok said the significant reduction in maritime crime incidents, from 49 reported piracy cases in 2018 to just two in 2023 was part of the successes recorded to coordinated efforts by ECOWAS, member states, and international partners, hence the need to sustain the joint operation.

While outlining the objectives of Operation Safe Domain III, he said it focuses on enhancing the capacity of navies and maritime security agencies; promoting information exchange and cooperation; and creating a safe environment for maritime commerce.

The Special Guest of Honour, Minister of National Defence, Mr. Fortunet Alain Nouatin, represented by Brigadier General Sanni Bachabi, commended the collaborative efforts that made Operation Safe Domain III possible.

Also speaking, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, said the oceans are a major economic and environmental resource where some 90 per cent of international trade is conducted, thus the current 4 X 4 strategic objectives of ECOWAS, including objective 1 (strengthening regional peace and security), call for the full operationalisation of the ECOWAS maritime security architecture.

Director, Regional Maritime Security Coordination Centre, West Africa, Commodore Richard Shammah, said since countries are now becoming more aware of the great economic importance of what the sea offers to their various economies if the seas are safe, it has become necessary to have a collaborative sea line of communication and trade.

Fleet Strength

During the five-day operation, four vessels from Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo, alongside the aircraft provided by Nigeria, patrolled, policed and monitored the total water area of 105,746 square nautical miles (sqnm), thus denying pirates and other maritime criminals freedom of action on the Zone E flank of the GoG waters.

The operation involved vessels from participating nations with DEEP BLUE (DB) ABUJA commanded by Captain Idongesit Udoessien as the Officer-in-Tactical-Command while Commander Ayo Pacheco manned Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KANO.

The others include Beninoise Naval Ship (BNS) ALIBORI commanded by Lieutenant Odunlami; Togo Navy Ship (TNS) AGOU commanded by Lieutenant Commander Tchamdia; Nigerian Navy (NN) 312 Helicopter commanded by Commander Aderinto; and

NN Special Boat Services (SBS) elements led by Sub Lieutenant Adeoye.

Stronger Commitment to Maritime Safety, Security

If there was any stronger commitment made to secure the regional waters, it was the disclosure by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, of the transition from international sponsorship to Zone E member states taking full ownership of the initiative.

Ogalla, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, added that the third iteration of Operation Safe Domain aims to build on the lessons learned from previous operations, while enhancing information sharing and collaboration among the participants under the operation’s goal of enhancing maritime safety and security across the GoG.

Ogalla further affirmed that the region has moved past the darkest days when maritime criminals operated in the Gulf of Guinea with impunity, attributing the success to the coordinated efforts of the ECOWAS, maritime security stakeholders, and international partners.

Operations at Sea

According to Captain Udoessien, at sea, they conducted maritime patrols utilising surface vessels and aerial surveillance to monitor and secure the operational area each country’s contingous zone including independent patrols.

Also observed were surveillance and reconnaissance using the surface vessels, helicopters and UAV onboard DB ABUJA for real-time intelligence and situational awareness in collaboration and assistance of the various MOCs and MDA facilities of the three participating nations.

Exercises like boarding and inspections were carried out between DB ABUJA and NNS KANO during the anti IUUF exercise and the unopposed boarding between BNS ALIBOLI and DB ABUJA VBSS team in an anti-drug, human smuggling and stowaway situation.

Not done, an Anti-Piracy exercise was conducted involving the VBSS teams of DB ABUJA and TNS AGOU, while the NN Hel successfully inserted four elements of the NN SBS in an opposed boarding scenario.

Captain Udoessien added that seven joint exercises with allied naval vessels to enhance interoperability and coordination were planned and successfully executed including radio tactical and visual communication exercise involving Semaphore flags and flashing light morse code.

Other exercises include Anti-IUU fishing, opposed and unopposed VBSS, fleet

manoeuvres, simulated Anti piracy interdiction, search, coordinated patrols and Man and Cheer Ship.

Challenges

Expectedly, challenges are bound to erupt in operations of this nature and this was not an exception. According to the four commanding officers of the vessels, they all had an initial challenge of establishing communication with the operations centre including disruptions due to technical issues with satellite links required the use of alternative communication channels.

Way Forward

On the way forward for subsequent operations, he called for more focus on technology, communication, and coordination of our MDAs to “further bolster our maritime security efforts in future operations”.

“We have indeed displayed to the world that we can synergise our efforts at sub regional levels to ensure maritime safety and security in order to ensure a thriving blue economy of the Zone E nations,” Captain Udoessien added.

He also emphasised the need for continued investment in advanced surveillance technology and regular joint exercises to maintain and improve the region’s maritime security capabilities as well as ensure an enhanced coordination between significantly improved response times and operational effectivenesses.He also advocated for the continuous use of integration

of UAVs and Helos in coordination with the MOCs, MDAs and Ops Centre to provide valuable real-time intelligence, which are crucial for mission success, he also urged for inclusion of more exercises such as GUNNEX, SAR, RAS and Man overboard scenarios.

Having taken note of the challenges, Commodore Ibok said the operation’s success serves as a precursor to the next phase, Operation SAFE DOMAIN IV, slated for launch in March 2025, which will build on the achievements and lessons learnt so far.

“The launch and successful execution of Operation SAFE DOMAIN III represent a pivotal moment for West African maritime security. By strengthening regional cooperation and enhancing the capabilities of its naval forces, ECOWAS is paving the way for a more secure and prosperous future for the blue economy of Zone E. Our collective efforts today are paving the way for a safer, more secure maritime future in Zone E,” he added.

While the flag off of Operation SAFE DOMAIN III might have come and gone, THISDAY gathered that the operation would however continue in respective nations as the goal is to ensure continuous maritime security, safeguarding of critical infrastructure, and deterrence for illegal activities always in order to ensure prosperity of nations.