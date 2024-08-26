Ex-England Manager, Eriksson Succumbs to Pancreatic Cancer at 76

Former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson, has died at the age of 76 years, his family announced on Monday.

Eriksson had pancreatic cancer and at the beginning of the year revealed he only had a year to live “at best”.

“Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away,” his family said in a statement. “After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family.”

It added: “The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong.

“The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted.”

The Swede became the first foreign manager of the England men’s football team in 2001, coaching the so-called “golden generation” of players including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

He was almost contracted to coach the Super Eagles to the 2010 World Cup hosted by South Africa.

Instead, another Swede, Lars Lagerback, got the job but failed to impress as the Nigerian team exited the tournament at the group stage.