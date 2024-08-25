Onwuneme Asks Abian Youths to Support Governor Otti

•Says Abians are better off with Otti

Wale Igbintade

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State and a youth advocate, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has counselled Abian youths not to relent in their support for Governor Alex Otti, stressing that he is the only way to safeguard the dividends of democracy and prosperous future for the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Onwuneme reminded Abians that this is the first time their votes has ever reflected their choice rather than in the past where their governor was imposed on them by godfathers through fraudulent electoral processes.

The beauty of it, Onwuneme said, is the fact that Governor Otti has not betrayed nor fallen short on the social contract he signed with the people of the which today has manifested in the very obvious socio-economic and infrastructural development been witnessed in the state and not media propaganda as in the past making the state the new pride of the nation.

Onwuneme commended Governor Otti’s style of leadership which does not indulge mediocrity nor encourage corruption.

He told Abians most especially the masses not to be perturbed by the weak propaganda been peddled by the opposition as that is their stock in trade nor the aligning of failed politicians whom were the same people that has brought the gross underdevelopment the state has witnessed in the past to take over the state again the state for 2027 election.

He stated: “the practical evidence of the governor’s good works which we all see, feel and tell will continually demean them and will sure renew the governor’s tenancy in 2027 if he chooses to reapply for the office of the Governor of Abia state.”