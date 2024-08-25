NFF, NPFL, Imo State Govt Mourn Christian Obi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its affiliate body, the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) have described as “shocking and very sad,” the death on Friday of former Nigeria international goalkeeper, Christian Obi, in a ghastly automobile accident involving players and officials of his club, Heartland FC of Owerri in Okigwe, Imo State.

NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, said: “We are still stunned and saddened by the report. Our hearts go out to the immediate family of Coach Christian Obi, his friends and relations, the Imo State Football Association and the Imo State Government, owners of Heartland Football Club.

“While we await further reports on the accident, we commiserate with the Imo State Government on this unfortunate situation, and pray that Almighty God will grant the late Christian Obi eternal rest, and also pray that the injured regain good health speedily.”

In his reaction, the NPFL Chairman, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, described the death of the coach as devastating and cruel.

“We were hosting the NPFL Coaches, Captains and Team Managers to a workshop in Abuja, updating them on the new rules rolled out by IFAB when we read snippets from social media posts but could not immediately confirm the veracity of Coach Christian Obi’s death.

“It turned out to be true and it is devastating, it is cruel but at the end, we accept that this is life and death is inevitable”, laments Elegbeleye.

He extended condolence on behalf of the NPFL Board and the Clubs to the immediate family and friends of the deceased, and the Management of Heartland FC and the Imo State Government.

“Our thoughts are with his immediate and extended family, his friends, Heartland FC players and officials as well as to the Imo State Government”, stated the NPFL Chairman.

Also, in the condolence message issued yesterday, Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma decried the sudden passing of Christian Obi, as a lost star.

The Governor therefore sends his deepest condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, even as he prays for the speedy recovery of other members of the team travelling with Obi who also sustained injuries as a result of the accident.

In a statement on Saturday, Governor Uzodimma said: “It is with shock and sorrow that the Government of Imo State regrets to announce the tragic death of the head coach of Heartland football club of Owerri, Mr. Christian Obi, in a ghastly motor accident.

“The former Super Eagles player was on his way to Abakaliki with the Heartland team for a pre season tournament when the accident occurred.

“The Government sends its deepest condolences to the immediate family of the late Christian Obi and prays for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.”

Christian Obi was a member of the Nigeria U20 team that won the bronze medals at the 1985 FIFA World Youth Championship (now FIFA U20 World Cup) in the Soviet Union, defeating the host nation in a penalty shootout in the third-place match after scoreless regulation and extra time in Moscow.

Though Obi was the second-choice goalkeeper, he was thrown into action in the third-place match following injury to first-choice Aloysius Agu in the 0-2 defeat to Brazil in the semi-finals in Leningrad, and Obi’s heroics in saving three of the Soviet Union team’s penalty kicks handed Nigeria a 3-1 win in the shootout and first-ever podium finish in FIFA’s second most important tournament.

Christian Obi was also part of Nigeria’s squad for the Men’s Football Tournament of the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.