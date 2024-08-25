My Presidency Would Have Heralded Prosperity, Driven by Competent Persons, Atiku Tackles Bode George

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected a statement by a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT), Chief Bode George, that his presidency would have not performed better than that of President Bola Tinubu.



In a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku said contrary to George’s remarks, his presidency would have heralded an era of prosperity, driven by a cabinet brimming with seasoned and adept individuals.



He said he would have chosen his cabinet solely on merit regardless of their background or beliefs.

The former vice president further said: “Such leadership would have safeguarded Nigeria’s interests, steering clear of the bigotry and nepotism and brigandage that characterises this administration.



“Instead of the current state of disarray, driven by haphazard policies, Nigeria would have thrived under Atiku’s guidance.”

According to Atiku, “In contrast, we see Bode George, who once threatened exile, should Tinubu ascend to power, now oddly silent about the present administration. Is Bode’s reticence because Atiku is not from his region? It is prudent to consider Bode’s opinions with caution.



“Furthermore, Bode’s conduct is a disservice to the military, an institution esteemed for its unity. Here is a commodore who, paradoxically, embraces tribalism and undermines the very principles of the military. It is a source of shame for the armed forces to have such a figure in their ranks,” he explained.