Mpox Poses Significant Risk to People Living with HIV, Says NACA

*Africa CDC writes health ministers over rising cases

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has raised the alarm that Mpox disease poses a significant risk to people living with HIV and urged the public to take preventive measures against the rising threat of the disease.

This is just as the African Centres for Disease for Disease Control (Africa CDC) has written to all African health ministers, calling for coordinated efforts to tackle Mpox and improve testing methods.



Raising the alarm in a statement issued yesterday by NACA’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, the Director General of the agency, Dr Temitope Ilori, emphasised the heightened risk faced by people living with HIV.

“While anyone can contract Mpox, individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those living with HIV, may experience more severe symptoms,” she said.



Ilori said these individuals must take extra precautions to protect themselves.

She further noted that NACA is actively monitoring the situation and working closely with public health authorities to ensure that adequate resources and information are available.

Ilori added that: “Our priority remains the health and well-being of Nigerians, especially those who are most vulnerable. We are committed to providing the necessary support to help people living with HIV navigate this added challenge.”

She advised the public to remain vigilant and informed, underscoring the importance of early detection and treatment.

“If you notice any unusual symptoms, such as a rash or fever, it is imperative to seek medical attention immediately. Early intervention is key to managing Mpox effectively.



“We urge everyone, especially those living with HIV, to stay informed, adhere to preventive measures, and seek medical advice promptly if needed. Together, we can overcome this challenge and continue to make strides in the fight against HIV and other public health threats,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the Africa CDC has written to all African health ministers, calling for coordinated efforts to tackle the infection and improve testing methods.

In a letter dated August 23, 2024, and signed by the Africa CDC Director-General, Jean Kaseya, the public health body said the disease was spreading rapidly, with cases almost tripled within a short period.



Mpox was first declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in 2022.

Kaseya said the case fatality rate of the disease was high at about three per cent, adding that it had been linked to HIV which made it more concerning.

“Several countries without previous cases have recently reported imported cases of their first Mpox cases for 2024. Given this trend, there is a high risk that it could spread beyond Africa as well,” the letter read.

Kaseya noted that Mpox was declared a public health emergency by the agency on 13 August, after assessing the danger that the onslaught was posing to the continent.



He said the declaration was made after “Africa CDC called for a meeting of an independent high-level technical body called Emergency Consultative Group (ECG).”

The ECG made up of a group of 20 high-level science and health experts reviewed the epidemiological situation in the continent and made recommendations.

Between January 1 and 23 August, there were 21,466 reported Mpox cases across 13 African Union member states.

Of these, 3,350 were confirmed cases, while 18,116 were suspected. The outbreak also resulted in 591 deaths, leading to a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.9 per cent.

Kaseya said the affected countries include Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, and Uganda.



He also noted that Gabon has confirmed its first case of the disease while Sierra Leone and Malawi have begun testing suspected cases.

“Even as I wrote this letter, Gabon has confirmed its first case, while Sierra Leone and Malawi are now testing their suspected cases,” the letter added.

Currently, Nigeria has recorded 40 confirmed cases and 830 suspected cases of the zoonotic disease. However, it has yet to record any death cases.

However, the DG told African health ministers that laboratory tests alone cannot sufficiently detect Mpox cases and should not be relied on as the sole method to identify confirmed cases.



“I would like to draw Your Excellencies’ attention to the fact that a negative test result in the laboratory does not mean there is no Mpox epidemic,” he said.

“Some of you are reaching out to us, especially in the context where the lab is negative for Mpox.

“To better advise you, Africa CDC have also consulted our African best epidemiologist and lab experts but also international experts and appropriate bodies like the US CDC, China CDC, Europe CDC and WHO.”



He said the recommendation provided was that countries must restrain from relying solely on laboratory test results for diagnosing Mpox.

Instead, he said, there is a need for a holistic approach that integrates laboratory testing with clinical assessment and epidemiological data.

According to him, this is essential for accurately diagnosing and managing Mpox.

Kaseya told the ministers that diagnosis and management of Mpox should involve a comprehensive approach that considers multiple factors.