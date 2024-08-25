Japan Expresses Interest in Start-ups in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Japan has shown interest in further strengthening business and economic relations with Nigeria especially in the area of start-ups.

This interest was shown during the meeting of Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tugar and his Japanese counterpart, Ms. Kamikawa Yoko, at the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

Kamikawa expressed her gratitude for the substantial dialogues held on the occasion of her visit to Nigeria in April, this year.

She also expressed her intention to discuss ways to further strengthen business and economic relations including start-ups, and to enhance partnership with Nigeria.

Kamikawa stated that she had observed the serious situation facing internally displaced women during her visit to Nigeria this April, which had made her realize the need for initiatives based on a Women, Peace and Security (WPS) perspective.

He also stated that Japan intends to deepen cooperation to solve global challenges with Nigeria, a leader among African countries sharing values and principles such as democracy.

In his response, Tuggar welcomed the concrete outcomes through the TICAD process and expressed his gratitude for Japan’s cooperation to date, and stated that he would like to strengthen bilateral relations including regional cooperation.

The two ministers confirmed the further deepening of Japan-Nigeria relations toward TICAD 9 next year.