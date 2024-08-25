African Quality Academy Announces Quality Achievers Awards 2024

The African Quality Academy (AQA) has announced the 2024 edition of the prestigious Quality Achievers Awards, set to take place on August 30, 2024 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

This annual event celebrates and recognizes outstanding individuals, organizations and initiatives that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to quality standards across various sectors in Africa.

The Quality Achievers Awards, now in its 10th year, is a premier platform that honours excellence in quality management, innovation and leadership.

The event brings together industry leaders, policymakers and professionals from diverse fields, fostering a culture of quality and continuous improvement across the continent.

Over the past 10 years, the African Quality Achievement Awards have become a premier platform for showcasing excellence in various sectors, including business, education, healthcare and technology.

The awards not only highlight exceptional quality but also inspire others to pursue excellence and contribute to the advancement of the African continent.

As part of the celebration, the organizers have put together the African Quality Congress with the theme: ‘Cracking the code of the 21st Century Challenges: What to do next?

According to the organizers, “The congress is a platform to share and exchange ideas on the importance of quality management in an organization. The programme will also provide an opportunity for exhibition and showcase at the Waterfront of the Civic Centre which is a trade show that focuses on quality products and services. It gives 360 view of quality improvement and gives top visibility to sweeting trends, innovations and an excellent networking of opportunities for decision makers, innovation managers and quality providers.

“There will be a special publication of the academy- The Quality Standard Journal which is a journal of discourse on key issues of quality management. The journal will showcase all the winners of the award and profile their achievement. This special publication will also profile the 10th anniversary of celebrating Quality Excellence in Africa.”

Speaking on the event, the Charmian, Organizing Committee, Prof. Stanley Ohenhen, pointed out that the 10th edition of the African Quality Achievement Awards is not just a celebration of the past but also a forward-looking initiative that aims to drive future success, noting that they are excited to honour the outstanding achievements of their nominees and winners, whose dedication to quality serves as an inspiration to all.

The event will feature keynote addresses from esteemed leaders, a gala dinner and awards presentation ceremony. Attendees will include industry leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders committed to fostering quality and excellence across Africa.

The African Quality Achievement Awards is the brainchild of the African Quality Academy, a Quality Management Training and Certification School. Its mandate is to raise the standard of quality management education and certification. It is supported by World Quality Alliance, a global ISO Certification Company with offices across the globe.

The African Quality Academy is dedicated to promoting and advancing quality standards across Africa.

Through initiatives like the African Quality Achievement Awards, the Academy supports and recognizes individuals and organizations that contribute to raising the bar of excellence within their industry.