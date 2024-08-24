UK Backs Otti’s Civil Service Reforms, Funds Training of 500 Abia Workers in Digital Skills

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The United Kingdom has given its backing to the Governor of Abia State, Mr. Alex Otti, in his ongoing reforms of the state civil service to fit and ready to move with the times.

Otti made this known when he received a delegation of the British High Commission to Nigeria, led by the High Commissioner, Dr. Richard Montgomery during a visit at his Nvosi country home, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government.

He said that the British government has demonstrated its valuable partnership with Abia with the funding of the training of over 500 civil servants in digital skills.

Otti expressed gratitude to the High Commissioner for the gesture, saying that his ultimate goal is to birth a civil service driven by innovation and technology to fit into the demands of the 21st century.

He described Abians as highly innovative, energetic and industrious, hence the government workforce must be in tune with the digital age.

“We want a civil service that is ready for the future, a civil service that is ready for technology and a civil service that is ready for innovations,” Otti said.

The Abia chief executive told the delegation that since assumption of office 14 months ago, he has been de-risking the business environment of Abia to make room for full private -sector participation.

To this end, he said that the business environment is being made conducive through provision of power, road infrastructure, security, and other basic needs.

The former bank chief said that he came to governance with a clear vision and mission, adding, “We came prepared with some solutions in terms of strategies (and) we have put a lot of things together”.

“For us, governance is about the welfare of the people. It is about making the people happy. That is why we support the private sector,” he explained.

He stated that the South-East Governors were engaged in collaborative efforts to achieve regional integration for the overall development of the region.

As part of the regional economic agenda, Otti said that the South-East Governors Forum was already considering a regional rail to promote trade and other economic activities.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria has earlier in his remarks commended the Abia Governor for the significant improvement he has made in resource management, digital compliant civil service and improved infrastructure.

Dr. Richard, who doubles as the UK Permanent Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), assured Abia State of further supports for economic growth.

He said that aside from the digital space, the British High Commission was ready to partner with the state government in areas of trade, energy, transportation, technology, manufacturing and other areas of interest that would create jobs.