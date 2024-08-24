Ministry Unveils Draft National Tourism Policy

The Federal Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and key stakeholders, virtually presented the Draft National Tourism Policy. The event witnessed participation from top government officials, private sector representatives, and key industry stakeholders.

The draft policy addresses critical areas such as digital transformation, sectoral synergies with aviation, immigration and education, and resilience-building against global challenges.

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, in her keynote address, emphasized the transformative potential of the policy. She highlighted the strategic focus on sustainable tourism, community engagement, and diversification of tourism products as essential pillars that will drive economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation in Nigeria.

“This draft policy is a testament to our collective dedication to repositioning Nigeria’s tourism sector as a key driver of economic diversification,” stated Minister Ade-John. “We are committed to implementing frameworks that ensure accountability, foster green initiatives, and empower women and youth, thereby laying a strong foundation for the future of Nigerian tourism.”

Stakeholder inclusivity has been prioritized throughout the policy development process, ensuring that the voices of all relevant sectors are considered. The next steps involve further consultations and validations to refine the document before its implementation.

The policy is expected to be finalized by October, with a presentation to the Federal Executive Council scheduled for November.