Kano Moves to End Feud in Yoruba Community, Inaugurates Reconciliation Committee

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

As part of efforts to reconcile the two warring Yoruba communities residing in Kano, the state government has inaugurated 11-man reconciliation committee to resolve the growing conflict among the ethnic nationality.

The committee was Inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Bichi, at his office on Thursday in Kano.

He said, “Yorubas are integral part of Kano, there are places where you cannot differentiate between a Hausa and Yoruba or Fulani man. They are fully assimilated, and if you allow this crisis to continue, it will consume the entire state”

According to Bichi, the state government would invite all organisations or institutions comprising the Kano Emirate Council surrounding certain appointments by the council.

Addressing the committee members, the SSG urged them “To resolve this conflict between the Oba’s group and Aare group, we have carefully selected you as members of this committee as each one of you is a leader by his right.

“More so, it is an issue of concern to the state government because the Yoruba community is an integral part of the Kano community.

Members of the committee, basically drawn from the academia include Prof. Usman Muhammad as Chairman and Dr. Ransom Bello as co-chairman and Kano Emirate Council.

Other members include, Prof. Afolabi Falola, Prof. Ibrahim Khalil, Prof. Akindele Mukaddas, Prof. Usman Malumfashi and Prof. Nuruddeen Salahuddeen among others.

Some of the terms of reference for the conflict resolution committee include inviting all interested groups, individuals and the two conflicting parties within the community with the aim of addressing the crisis.

The committee will finally proffer solutions and recommendations and also submit a report to the state government within a period of four weeks from the date of inauguration.

Delivering his address, the chairman of the committee Prof. Usman promised to deploy the best conflict resolution ideas to get to the root of the problem with responsibility and commitment.

On his side, the co-chairman Dr. Ransom thanked the state government for seeing them fit for the job and promised to deliver.

Addressing journalists after the inauguration of the committee, the Special Adviser the state governor on Inter-community Relations for Yoruba Affairs, Abdussalam Abiola, called on the Yoruba community to cooperate with the committee and make sacrifices in order to allow peace to reign in the state.0