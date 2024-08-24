Ignore Critics of DESOPADEC Contractor’s Forum Call for Audience, Group Tells Oborevwori

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A group, under the auspices of Better Deltans, has advised Governor Oborevwori to ignore those opposing the demand for audience by Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Contractor’s Forum’s over issues affecting contractors in the delivery of his MORE AGENDA.

Better Deltans, in a statement issued yesterday in reaction to a publication titled ‘DESOPADEC Contractors and Delta State Government: Enough Is Enough’ authored by one Joseph Esivwenughwu, described the publication as a charade aimed at seeking eye service from the government.

In the statement signed by Better Deltans Chairman and Secretary, Messrs Erhirhi Owede and Gbemue Arubima respectively, wondered how somebody that claimed to be an accountant, politician and analyst could not decipher that “we contributed to your election is different from we put you in office” as claimed in his jaundiced writeup.

The group also noted that if the said author had read series of publications from the DESOPADEC Contractor’s Forum in recent times, there was never a time it claimed to be in competition with other contractors in the state since its scope of work has always been under the interventionist agency.

“In response to an intruder who does not understand the difference between what is going on between the governor and DESOPADEC contractors, our group known as Better Deltans is forced to react to a fake and jaundiced publication credited to one Joseph Esivwenughwu titled ‘DESOPADEC Contractor’s and Delta State Government, Enough Is Enough.'”

The group noted that DESOPADEC Contractor’s Forum meant well by seeking the governor’s attention to certain areas that will be of benefit to his agenda and not like some self attention seekers that have nothing to offer the state in terms of development.

Better Deltans said “It is not out of place for a DESOPADEC Contractor’s Forum, who worked for the governor reacted when they see that the governor is not keeping expectations promised to desopadec and contractors.

“The person who did this publication should learn how to read properly before publishing anything. Engr. Ogie Samson, who is the Chairman of DESOPADEC indigenous contractors forum, held meetings with different groups to ensure the patience of every youth in the oil producing area to work with the governor and this is why there has been no protest by DESOPADEC contractors forum.

“It is also not out of place if contractors react due to poor payments and variations that are not done. It will be ideal to understand that DESOPADEC Contractors work for the governor just like all other bodies who want the best for the state. There is a difference between putting someone in a position and contributing to ensure the emergence of someone,” it stated.

The group said it observed that the DESOPADEC Contractor’s Forum has been very diplomatic in approaching the governor of Delta State to iron out some issues, not because they are scared but because of the peaceful and educated nature of the Chairman of the forum, Ogie Samson.

“We would like to remind the governor that some people he trusts so much are completely practicing anti party politics and will want DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractor’s Forum to have a coalition with the state government to put Oborevwori in bad light. The Forum will not fall into their trap. DESOPADEC Contractor’s Forum has a robust relationship with the governor,” it concluded.