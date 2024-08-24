Group Hails Reforms in NAHCON

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A group in Kwara State, Kwara Must Change (KMC), has lauded a member of the House Representatives representing Baruten-Kaiama federal constituency of Kwara State at the National Assembly, Hon. Bio Umar, for initiating a motion that led to the ongoing reforms in the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).



The commendation according to THISDAY checks might not be unconnected with the recent sack of the former NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Jalal Arabi, over alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the just concluded Hajji operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The development however led to the ongoing investigations by the two security agencies in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).



The federal government has since sacked Arabi to pave for thorough investigations on his alleged involvement in the financial recklessness at the NAHCON.

In a statement issued yesterday in Ilorin by the group which was signed by its Convener, Comrade Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group said the ongoing reform at NAHCON is a sign that the current administration of President Bola Tinubu does not condone corruption.

Hamzat recalled that, “Hon. Bio initiated a motion at the House of Representatives in July, which led the House to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate NAHCON over the conduct of the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

“The resolution of the house followed the adoption of a motion titled, ‘Urgent need to investigate the National Hajj Commission and the Federal Capital Territory Administration Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, their agents and sub-agents over shoddy arrangement and treatment of Nigerian pilgrims in the 2024 Hajj exercise’.

Hamzat noted that “Hon. Bio’s petition led to investigation by various anti graft agencies including Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which uncovered a multi-million-dollar fraud allegedly perpetrated by top officials of NAHCON.”

“Hon. Bio’s effort in championing, cleaning and sanitising the hajj commission has led to investigation of suspects, detention and other reforms in the commission which is yielding positive results and the group expects this reform to improve management of hajj operations in the future,” the group said.