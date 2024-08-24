Glo to Support Oyo Schools with IOT Capabilities

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, is prepared to collaborate with institutions of higher learning in Oyo State to increase the productivity and efficiency of operations in schools.

Globacom disclosed this yesterday, at a business meeting held at the State Ministry of Education presided over by the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Waheed Adelabu. It was attended by Vice-Chancellors and Rectors of all state-owned higher institutions in Oyo State.

The Head of Enterprise Sales, West Region, Globacom, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, said Internet of Things (IOTs) was pivotal to establishing a more robust educational system in the nation at large.

“The solutions which the company brought today will ensure availability of sufficient Internet bandwidth in all tertiary institutions in the state and make acquisition of knowledge and administration in the institutions seamless,” he said.

For instance, he explained, Glo Smart Learning would ensure ease of operations through e-attendance, which monitors students’ enrolments, as well as e-administration that makes school administration and impartation of knowledge less cumbersome.

He added that the educational solutions from the company would make Internet of Things become widespread in schools to offer user-friendly interface, personalised learning paths, interactive content, comprehensive reporting, and analytics among other solutions.

In his welcome remarks, the Commissioner thanked Globacom for deeming it fit to assist the ministry in its drive to improve education in the state.