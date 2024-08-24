GESP: YABATECH Partners UNICEF, Inaugurates ICT Training Programme for 5,250 Young Women

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology, in collaboration with UNICEF and other partners, yesterday inaugurated the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP) Programme to equip 5,250 girls and young women with essential ICT skills. The initiative aims to provide young women with the expertise needed to thrive in their careers and become community leaders.

With the commissioning of a 50 seated capacity Information Communication Technology Hub, the programme , will covers skills such as mobile phone repair and maintenance, computer hardware repair, website development, and mobile app development.

Speaking at the programme’s launch in Lagos, the Rector of the college, Dr. Abdul Ibraheem, highlighted the vision of offering crucial life skills, technical training, and leadership opportunities.

“The goal is to create a comprehensive framework by partnering with local communities, government bodies, NGOs, and industry experts,” he stated.

Key elements of the programme include developing TVET institutions to provide market-relevant skills through gender-sensitive teaching methods, training 1,750 primary beneficiaries aged 13-24 in four ICT areas, and supporting women in ICT businesses for better livelihood security.

Dr. Ibraheem emphasized that educating girls leads to healthier choices, economic growth, and community upliftment.

Despite advancements, he explained that barriers such as socio-economic issues, cultural norms, and limited resources continue to hinder girls’ education, adding, “the programme aims to address these challenges by creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment.”

Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, the Project Coordinator, described the initiative as a significant step toward gender equality and overcoming barriers to women’s participation in STEM fields.

” Over 700 girls have already registered for the free training starting in October, reflecting a strong demand for such opportunities.

She noted that many students, particularly girls, lack practical skills needed for employment, contributing to high unemployment and economic stagnation.

She commended partners like UNICEF and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for their crucial support in launching the programme.

“The GESP represents a commitment to transforming Nigeria’s economy and advancing community development.”

UNICEF’s Education Specialist, Babagana Aminu, mentioned that the programme also caters to women with disabilities, aiming to equip them with modern skills. He noted that by the end of the programme, about 40,000 young women would have gained these skills. He praised the FCDO for its funding and urged YABATECH to ensure that more women have broad participation in the training.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who was represented by a Permanent Secretary from the Education District II, Mrs. Anike Adekanye, emphasised that the skills offered by GESP would help young women compete in the global digital economy. She highlighted that areas like GSM repair, computer maintenance, and web development are traditionally male-dominated and this programme aims to balance that. She encouraged participants to fully utilize the programme for personal and professional growth.

Hon. Bolaji Dada, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, recognised the fast-paced technological advancements and the need for a conducive learning environment.

She stressed the importance of leveraging technology to reach more girls and forming partnerships with organisations that support a future where women lead in all fields.