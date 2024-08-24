  • Saturday, 24th August, 2024

Army to Hold Combined COAS Quarters Conference in Uyo

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday said that it has concluded arrangements to hold the Chief of Army Staff combined second and third quarters conference 2024, at the Council of Chiefs Hall Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The service also noted that the week-long event scheduled to commence on Monday 26 August 2024, will afford the Nigerian Army leadership, senior commanders, as well as participants, the opportunity to appraise the conduct of ongoing Nigerian Army operations, training, and other activities in executing its constitutional mandate.

A statement by Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the combined quarters conference will also present an opportunity to make strategic projections for the fourth quarter and comprehensively review the counter-insurgency operations, anti-banditry efforts, and other critical operations across the country.

“Furthermore, participants will gain valuable insights into the Chief of Army Staff’s next agenda for the NA. The conference will also feature presentations on operations, administration, logistics, and other key events as outlined in the Nigerian Army forecast of events 2024,” Nwachukwu said.

The spokesperson also averred that essential decisions aimed at enhancing the functionality and effectiveness of the service would be considered, during the proceedings.

The conference, he concluded, will draw participants from Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps, Formation and Operations Commanders, Commandants of NA Schools and Tri-service institutions, as well as selected NA officers serving in key appointments and tri-service establishments.

