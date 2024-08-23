Sustainability Summit: Lagos State Leads the Charge Towards Sustainable Future

Mary Nnah

In a bold new direction, the Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals (OSDG), in partnership with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission, has announced the inaugural Lagos Sustainability Summit.

Scheduled for September 12, 2024, at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, this trailblazing event is poised to revolutionise how folks think, act, and interact with their environment.



Themed “Building a Resilient and Sustainable Lagos,” the summit represents a clarion call to action, beckoning stakeholders from diverse sectors to converge and drive sustainable initiatives that will propel Lagos into a future of unparalleled prosperity, equity, and environmental stewardship.

According to the organisers, the summit’s far-reaching impact will be felt across various industries, from government and business to civil society and academia, fostering a collaborative environment that inspires innovation and action.



Under the leadership of Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, the summit will delve into critical areas such as government commitment to sustainability, community engagement, ethical business practices, sustainable finance, and sustainable supply chains.

These pivotal topics will be explored through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and exhibitions, providing a comprehensive platform for stakeholders to share knowledge, expertise, and best practices.



“We stand at a crossroads, and our choices today will determine the Lagos of tomorrow. We must innovate, adapt, and lead the way towards a resilient and sustainable city”, Dr. Finnih emphasised.

She noted, “The summit is a testament to Lagos’ unwavering dedication to creating a better future, serving as a model for sustainable development in Nigeria and beyond.”



Finnih noted, that the Lagos Sustainability Summit is a timely response to the pressing environmental challenges we face. “By harnessing collective expertise and resources, we can create a sustainable legacy for generations to come.”

Echoing Dr. Finnih’s sentiments, Mr. Lanre Mojola, DG of Lagos State Safety Commission, noted: “This summit is a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritise sustainability in their operations. Together, we can build a resilient Lagos that thrives in harmony with the environment.”



Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, GM of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, stressed: “The summit’s focus on community engagement and inclusion is crucial. We must ensure that every citizen is empowered to contribute to a sustainable Lagos.”

Mr. Lekan Balogun, Special Adviser, Budget and Planning, highlights, “The summit’s emphasis on sustainable finance will pave the way for innovative investments that support the SDGs and drive economic growth.”