Corals of Youth, Memoir of Self-Discovery, Debuts

James Emejo in Abuja

An evocative and introspective book, “Corals of Youth”, has graced the African literary scene.

The novel, authored by Margaret Obiageli Olele, skillfully explores the intricate journey of self-discovery, the influence and complexities of cultural heritage, and the struggles of transitioning from adolescence to adulthood.

With its thought-provoking themes and powerful storytelling, the book is set to resonate with readers and leave a lasting impact on the literary world.

Set in the vibrant world of 1970s-90s Lagos, “Corals of Youth” represents a captivating collective memoir with its unique narrative style and immerses the reader in a bygone era of cultural richness and identity formation with relevance for the present.

Deploying witty and sometimes cynical, this collective memoir expertly weaves together the author’s experiences and those of her peers, creating a stunning literal canvas of school life, escapades, relationships, and cultural influences in Lagos, Nigeria.

The book is a testament to the power of storytelling, blending personal anecdotes, historical context, and cultural insights.

With its universal themes of courage and self actualization, through the eyes of a young girl growing up in a middle-class family from Ibusa, Delta State, and living in Lagos, “Corals of Youth” explores the intersection of cultures, traditions, including the role of women and identities in a city where tradition meets modernity.

With each “coral bead” of memory, the author takes us on a journey of self-discovery, laughter, and nostalgia, painting a vivid picture of a city that has become a melting pot of cultures.

Olele masterfully weaves a narrative that follows a young protagonist’s journey as she navigates the challenges of adolescence, grapples with her cultural identity, and learns to embrace her uniqueness. With lyrical prose and a richly detailed setting, this book is a stunning exploration of the human experience.

She said, “I wrote ‘Corals of Youth’ to capture the essence of what it means to be young and female, to be unique, and to find one’s place in the world.

“I hope this book resonates with readers of all ages and backgrounds and inspires them to embrace their coral of youth. Though written in the first person, the protagonist is a metaphor for the young girl growing up in Lagos at this time, within the historical context, but with great cultural insights and influences from the major traditions in Nigeria.

“These come through different coral beads – extended family, creative writings, friends, neighbors, teachers, childhood playmates, school, key cities Kano, Asaba, Ibusa and the media. With universal themes of courage and resilience, friendship, love, and family, “Corals of Youth” will resonate with readers from all walks of life. I am looking forward to formally unveiling this book to readers in Nigeria.”

The book comes in paperback and e-book formats, making it easily accessible to readers.