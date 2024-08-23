Afrexim Bank Boosts Africa’s Creative Economy with Launch of “One Drum” EP

Mary Nnah

Afrexim Bank’s Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme has launched the highly anticipated “One Drum” EP, a collaborative music project that brings together top artists from Africa and the diaspora.

This innovative initiative aims to promote Africa’s creative economy, drive economic growth, and solidify the continent’s position as a global creative hub.

The “One Drum” EP is a strategic initiative to unlock Africa’s creative potential, promote cultural exchange, and drive economic growth. With its global appeal and innovative sound, the EP is poised to resonate with audiences worldwide, further establishing Africa as a key player in the global creative economy.

Afreximbank, having recognised the relevance and opportunities provided by the creative economy as a key driver for development and job creation, established the Creative Africa Nexus programme (CANEX) to support the development of Africa’s Creative and Cultural Industries and address some of the challenges faced by this economy, through the provision of access to finance, capacity building, trade, investment and export promotion, access to new market opportunities, digital solutions, and policy advocacy to fast-track the scaling of Africa’s creative sectors within the global economy.

The “One Drum” EP is a masterpiece of global musical collaboration, celebrating the vibrancy, resilience, and diversity of African music while embracing global influences.

Featured artistes on the One Drum EP include Flavour (Nigeria), Olodum (Brazil), Oskido (South Africa) Commissioner Gordon Williams (USA), Sofiya Nzau (Kenya), Stephen Marley, YG Marley, and Jo Mersa Marley (Jamaica), The Scorpion Kings (South Africa) as well as Tman Xpress, X-Wise, Phila Dloz (South Africa)i, and Olodum (Brazil).

One Drum is more than just music; it’s a celebration of the cultural bonds that unite Africa and its diaspora, shaped by our shared history and the enduring legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. The EP resonates with rhythms that have traveled across continents— from the global sounds of Afrobeats and Amapiano, to the vibrant drums of Brazil to the soul-stirring Reggae of the Caribbean.