Webber Gives the NIS Basketball Court a New Look

The week-long celebration of the Sports Week of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) took an exciting turn on Tuesday when the institute’s main basketball court was unveiled following a complete overhaul carried out by Nigerian sports equipment firm, Webber Engineering.

The event which was witnessed by the staff and students of the NIS and then friends of the institute marked the highlight of the day’s programme. The court had been in very poor shape over the years.

The Chief Executive Officer of Webber Engineering, Mr Opeyemi Babalola, told the gathering that even though he had noticed the facility was not in proper shape while serving as a corps member of the National Youth Service, it got worse over the years.

He said, “My time here opened my eyes to the need of this place. I had then made up my mind that the game of basketball provided business and at the same time the opportunity to give back to the community.

“The question was how I could make an impact on the lives of kids here and even across Africa. And thank God I have been able to make my contribution across 15 African countries.

“I make this as a call of service for other people to give back after you leave here.”

The Director General of the Nigeria Institute for Sports, Prof Olawale Moronkola, like Webber, called on other members of the society to help their communities in any way they can.

“Sports is a huge business and the government alone cannot do everything alone. Let’s take this challenge and replicate what Mr Babalola has done today in our ways. We cannot write the history of NIS without writing about Webber Hoops and Courts and what they did for this institute.

“This is also a challenge for us to look around this institution and fix whatever needs to be done gradually to make this place better. We may not be able to do all but those coming after us will have a platform to continue the work,” Moronkola said.