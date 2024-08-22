Transcorp Power Appoints Ezeafulukwe As Non-executive Director

Transcorp Power Plc has announced the appointment of significant Mr. Christopher Ezeafulukwe as a Non-Executive Director.

Transcorp power in a statement noted that this appointment has been approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Articles of Association of Transcorp Power Plc.

It states: “Mr. Ezeafulukwe is a highly accomplished professional with over 20 years of executive management experience spanning multiple sectors, including power, oil and gas, financial services, legal services, and corporate governance. He currently serves as the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Energy Limited.

“Prior to this, he held the position of Managing Director/CEO of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc and previously served as the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Power Limited (now Transcorp Power Plc). Mr. Ezeafulukwe also held the role of Executive Director, Legal and Business Development, at Transnational Corporation Plc.”

His academic credentials are equally impressive, holding an LL.B degree from the University of Lagos, a B.L. from the Nigerian Law School, and an LL.M from the University of Lagos. He further advanced his education with a second LL.M in Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Law from the University of Houston, Texas. Mr. Ezeafulukwe is also an alumnus of both the Lagos Business School and IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.