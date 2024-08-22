  • Wednesday, 21st August, 2024

Transcorp Power Appoints Ezeafulukwe As Non-executive Director

Business | 35 mins ago

Transcorp Power Plc has announced the appointment of significant Mr. Christopher Ezeafulukwe as a Non-Executive Director. 

Transcorp power in a statement noted that this appointment has been approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Articles of Association of Transcorp Power Plc.

It states: “Mr. Ezeafulukwe is a highly accomplished professional with over 20 years of executive management experience spanning multiple sectors, including power, oil and gas, financial services, legal services, and corporate governance. He currently serves as the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Energy Limited.

“Prior to this, he held the position of Managing Director/CEO of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc and previously served as the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Power Limited (now Transcorp Power Plc). Mr. Ezeafulukwe also held the role of Executive Director, Legal and Business Development, at Transnational Corporation Plc.”

His academic credentials are equally impressive, holding an LL.B degree from the University of Lagos, a B.L. from the Nigerian Law School, and an LL.M from the University of Lagos. He further advanced his education with a second LL.M in Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Law from the University of Houston, Texas. Mr. Ezeafulukwe is also an alumnus of both the Lagos Business School and IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.