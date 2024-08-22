NIPC Applauds TGI Group’s Contributions to Nigeria’s Industrial Growth

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi, has commended the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group for its pivotal role in Nigeria’s industrial growth and sustainability.

During her tour of TGI’s expanded WACOT Rice Argungu Limited in Kebbi State and the ultramodern WACUB and WASIL factories in Sagamu, Ogun State, Rimi lauded the company’s efforts in sustainable food production, enhancing food security, and generating significant employment opportunities.

Accompanied by Attahiru Maccido, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kebbi State, Rimi was received by TGI’s senior management, including Sadiq Kassim, Director of Corporate Affairs; Jayant Chandrashekar, Chief Operating Officer, WACOT Rice; Umar Muhammed, Head of Human Resources and Administration, WACOT Rice; Rafiat Gawat, Head of Corporate Communications; Habiba Suleiman, Head of Strategic Partnerships; Aliyu Suwaid, Strategy and Business Development Manager; and Oluwadamilola Olorungbade, Corporate Strategy and Business Development Officer. The team briefed her on WACOT Rice’s advanced operations and sustainable practices.

“The adoption of sustainable rice production methods, which reduce reliance on external energy and mitigate carbon emissions, is exemplary. WACOT Rice’s efforts are a significant step towards boosting Nigeria’s rice production capacity and ensuring food security,” said Rimi.

In Sagamu, Rimi, along with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Olu Aikulola, was introduced to the innovative capabilities of WACUB and WASIL. They were welcomed by Kassim, Gawat, Ipsit Chakrabarti, Managing Director of WASIL, and Alvic Yap, Director of Manufacturing and Projects at TGI Distri.

Rimi emphasized the commission’s role in fostering investments in Nigeria. She said, “A robust investment promotion agency is crucial for attracting investment. TGI Group’s dedication to industrial growth and sustainability sets a benchmark for other investors. We at NIPC are committed to supporting such exemplary efforts and ensuring a conducive environment for their continued success.”

Sadiq Kassim expressed gratitude for the visit, stating, “We are honoured to host Executive Secretary Aisha Rimi and her team. This visit reinforces the strong partnership between TGI Group and the NIPC. We remain dedicated to driving industrial growth and creating sustainable job opportunities in Nigeria.”