National Security: PSC Partners Police Trust Fund to Modernise Nigeria Police

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The leadership of Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday announced its readiness to forge new partnership with the Police Trust Fund, to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force is not only equipped but prepared to meet the challenges of modern policing, in the interest of national security.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, noted that chairman of the commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, rtd, said this when he received in audience, the Executive Secretary, Police Trust Fund, Mohammed Sheidu, and his management team at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Argungu noted that the commission is ready to work with the PTF to restore the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force, stressing that without the Police Force, there will be no PSC nor the PTF. He therefore added that both institutions must partner to see a new and vibrant police force, worthy of the respect and endorsement of the citizens.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Police Trust Fund, Mohammed Sheidu, said the new partnership is crucial in ensuring that these resources are utilised effectively and that the officers are well equipped to serve and protect our communities.

He noted that the focus of the fund is to provide the resources needed to enhance the welfare, training and operational capabilities of police officers.

According to him, “our initiatives, such as upgrading police colleges and institutions, deploying power solutions to stations and barracks and raising funds through public and private partnerships are all geared towards this goal”.

Shied said the fund recognizes that these efforts must be complemented by the commission’s work in maintaining the highest standards of discipline and professionalism within the force.

The Executive Secretary said the fund looks forward to strengthening the collaboration between the two institutions, stressing that “together we can create a police force that not only meets the expectations of our people but exceeds them”.

He expressed confidence that their combined efforts will lead to a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.