National Lottery Trust Fund to Partner Steam for Empowerment of Nigerian Children 

The Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, recently met with a development partner, STEAM, led by Prof Hauwa Ibrahim, President of the Peace Institute, United States of America.

STEAM is a non-profit organisation dedicated to positively impacting children’s lives, particularly displaced people, hawkers, almajiris and the downtrodden.

The organisation has successfully transformed recalcitrant children into professionals.

The proposed partnership between NLTF and STEAM aims to leverage STEAM’s over 200 years of combined experience in impacting lives around the world as NLTF seeks to spread good causes across the nation and recognizes the importance of collaborating with STEAM to utilize their diverse talents in helping children across Nigeria.

Matilde Belleggia, Technology Tutor and a member of the STEAM team noted that despite advice from their country to avoid Nigeria due to security concerns, they decided to come to Nigeria and have found the country to be relatively safe, contrary to what is being reported.

“We were advised not to come to Nigeria because of security concerns, but we decided to take the chance and have found Nigeria to be a wonderful country, full of resilient and talented people,” said Matilde Belleggia. “We are excited to contribute to the development of Nigerian children and communities.”

Adeyanju, in his remark, expressed gratitude to Ibrahim and the entire STEAM team for the lives that have changed through their organization. He emphasized the significance of the proposed partnership in impacting lives through collaboration. He equally thanked the volunteers who risked everything to be in Nigeria against their host country’s security concern that Nigeria is unsafe.

The proposed partnership promises to bring about positive change and empowerment for Nigerian children.

Meanwhile, Adeyanju has expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing him to lead the organization.

He stated this during a congratulatory visit by a group known as Friends of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, led by Madam Bridget Torbua Igbauke.

The visit was a show of support for Adeyanju’s leadership and a demonstration of the group’s commitment to the success of the National Lottery Trust Fund.